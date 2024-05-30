Is Harriet Manners returning to our screens? And what exciting adventures await?

"I'd love for people to want to know what happens to Harriet next, and I'd love to revisit Harriet," star Emily Carey told RadioTimes.com.

"She was so much fun [to play]. And this cast is one of the best casts I've ever worked with. I know it's so cliché and every actor says this about their show, but it is like a family. We all get along so well and I adore them. We had the best summer.

More like this

"And so the thought of being able to do that again is very exciting."

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Geek Girl season 2.

Has Geek Girl been renewed for season 2?

There's currently no word on the status of the show, but there's plenty of story left to tell.

"With the source material, there are quite a number of books," said Carey of the novels written by Smales.

"Season 1 is book 1, and then we pulled stories in from 2 and 3 to adapt it for the screen. There's a lot of source material, so it's definitely a show that could go on and on and on. The story is not necessarily over at the end of season 1."

Read more:

Watch this space for updates.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When could a potential Geek Girl season 2 air?

If the show does return, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2025 at least - most likely from the second quarter onwards.

Who could return for a potential Geek Girl season 2?

Rochelle Harrington plays Natalie Grey. Netflix

Alongside Carey as Harriet, we'd expect to see the following all return:

Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey

Liam Woodrum as Nick Park

Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans

Tim Downie as Richard Manners

Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners

Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim

Other characters who could return are Yuji Lee (Sandra Yi Sencindiver), Jude Paignton (Sarah Parish), who was fired by Yuji, Poppy Hepple-Cartwright (Daisy Jelley), Lexi (Mia Jenkins), Betty (Hebe Beardsall), Mr J Fiennes (James Murray), Miss Lord (Alana Boden) and Maia Grey (Hersha Verity).

And it's likely we'll meet some new faces, too.

What could happen in a potential Geek Girl season 2?

Harriet and Nick in Geek Girl. Netflix

It was all's well that ends well at the end of season 1.

Harriet closed Yuji's show – despite Poppy trying to sabotage her – and she's also now the face of the designer's latest campaign, with her modelling career finally getting started after one or two hiccups along the way.

If season 2 does get the nod, expect plenty more catwalks and photoshoots.

Harriet and Nick are also now officially an item – and a very cute pair, we should add. Their relationship is currently going from strength to strength after a very public kiss at Yuji's show, and the series also wrapped up with them locking lips in central London.

But we predict some hurdles for the lovers if Geek Girl is renewed (this is a drama, after all).

And while Harriet was able to overcome her anxieties during Yuji's show, that will, of course, continue to rear its head because it's a part of her.

But having defeated enemies Jude, Poppy and Lexi and learning to own what makes her different, Harriet now knows she is capable of anything.

Is there a trailer for a potential Geek Girl season 2?

If season 2 is given the green light, expect the trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Geek Girl season 1 is available to stream now – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.