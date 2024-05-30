Carey stars alongside several screen veterans, including Sarah Parish and Jemima Rooper, and a number of newcomers, one of whom is Liam Woodrum.

He plays Nick Park, a successful model who immediately catches Harriet's eye when they first bump into one another at London Fashion Week.

And Nick also lights up whenever he crosses paths with Harriet, even though he's in a PR relationship with fellow model Poppy Hepple-Cartwright.

But who is Woodrum, and what else has he been in? Read on for everything you need to know.

How old is Liam Woodrum?

He's 21 years old.

Where is Liam Woodrum from?

He's from Anaheim, which is just outside Los Angeles, California.

What else has Liam Woodrum starred in?

Liam Woodrum. Neil P Mockford/Getty Images

This is Woodrum's biggest role to date.

His CV also includes Hallmark movie Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance.

Is Liam Woodrum on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @liamwoodrum. At present, he has just over 4,000 followers.

Is Liam Woodrum on Twitter/X?

No, he is not on Twitter.

