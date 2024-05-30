Geek Girl soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix drama
From Franz Ferdinand's Take Me Out to Kenickie's Scared of Spiders.
The Netflix adaptation of Holly Smales's Geek Girl has finally arrived on our screens, starring House of the Dragon's Emily Carey as the titular "geek girl", Harriet Manners.
The socially awkward, straight-A high school student is scouted by a top model agency during an outing to London Fashion Week with her peers, catapulting her into a world of "tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels [and] a cute supermodel with a great smile".
All of the action is serenaded by an eclectic soundtrack, featuring plenty of classics as well as some lesser-known tracks that you'll have on repeat for weeks.
Read on for a full rundown of the music featured in Netflix's Geek Girl.
Geek Girl Soundtrack
Episode 1
- Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears
- Castles in the Sand - Teddy Mac, Ben Standage, Awesome Wells & Mark Marker
- Reach out for the Sky - Liberati
- Gonna Be a Sunny Day - Richard Mead
- Pretty Girl Era - Lu Kala
- All My Dreams - Helena
- Connection - Elastica
- Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
- No Way - Greg Hatwell
- The Girl Who Fell to Earth - Gaz Coombes
Episode 2
- Everybody Needs a Little Sunshine - Stephen Collins
- Come Out 2 Nite - Kenickie
- Second Start We Got the Truth - Nick Phoenix
- In A Room (Full Version) - Dodgy
- Let Down - Smudge Mason & Wolfgang Black
- Get into My Hideaway - Kit Cornell & Richard Mead
- IDK - Phoebe Green
Episode 3
- I Wanna Celebrate - Jonathan Brook, Lee Russell & Jeana Lauren Healy
- Tudu Tudu Tu - Maella
- Can You Dig It? - The Mock Turtles
- Scared of Spiders - Kenickie
Episode 4
- Fade Away - Extreme Music
- Fashionista - Jimmy James
- Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria
- Levitate - Lee Richardson, Jon Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza & Simon Diamond
- Holy Roller - Emily Wolfe
- Bullet - Raphael Lake
Episode 5
- Reach out for the Sky - Liberati
- I Think We're Perfect - Cole Mitchell, Aaron Kaplan, Grayson Small & Linasko Licks
- High Ground - Simon Steadman
- Outrageous - THE K¡X
- One of Them - Holly Walker
- Smooth Sailing - Queens of the Stone Age
Episode 6
- Outer Space With You - Danny Connors
- Technicolour Dreams - Emerson Ware & Tiguan Jones
- Local Boy in the Photograph - Stereophonics
- Wicked Ones - Dorothy
- New Moon - Birdy
- Brimful of Asha - Cornershop
- Silent Sigh - Badly Drawn Boy
Episode 7
- Losing My Mind - Some Velvet Morning
- Superbloodmoon (feat d4vd) - Holly Humberstone
- Bodies - Lucy Spraggan
- My Delirium - Ladyhawke
- We Don't Wanna Fight - Huxley Ware & Dexter French
- If You Were Here - Thompson Twins
- Little Fires - Naomi August
- Mayhem - Cassyette
Episode 8
- Something About This Place - Aaron Kellim
- Come On - The Verve
- Turn Around - Simon Steadman
- Change My Mind - NewDad
- Losing All Sensation - Huxley Ware, Tiguan Jones & Peter Fraser
- Forever Yours - Nick Nolan
- This Feeling - Puressence
- How Can I Help You - Self Esteem
- I Shoulda Known - Will Parnell, Lolita Parnell & Ashley Kingsley
Episode 9
- Do You Feel Ready - Bamyasi
- Ready to Not Be Ready - Kamal Kamruddin & Peter Darling
- Beautiful Nightmare - Skip Armstrong, Kiel Feher, Leo Green, Figero Scripp & Dirk Steinberg
- The Fire - Extreme Music
- Next to You - Naomi August
- I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
Episode 10
- Start Again - Bleeding Fingers
- Bad - Sohodolls
- The Girl Who Fell To Earth - Gaz Coombes
- Yeah I'm Fine - Jonathan Brook & Lee Russell
- Heaven or Las Vegas - Cocteau Twins
- Keep Moving - Jungle
- Like You Know Me - Craters
- Angel - Gavin Friday
- The Sea - Morcheeba
