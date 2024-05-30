All of the action is serenaded by an eclectic soundtrack, featuring plenty of classics as well as some lesser-known tracks that you'll have on repeat for weeks.

Read on for a full rundown of the music featured in Netflix's Geek Girl.

Geek Girl Soundtrack

Episode 1

Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears

Castles in the Sand - Teddy Mac, Ben Standage, Awesome Wells & Mark Marker

Reach out for the Sky - Liberati

Gonna Be a Sunny Day - Richard Mead

Pretty Girl Era - Lu Kala

All My Dreams - Helena

Connection - Elastica

Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

No Way - Greg Hatwell

The Girl Who Fell to Earth - Gaz Coombes

Episode 2

Everybody Needs a Little Sunshine - Stephen Collins

Come Out 2 Nite - Kenickie

Second Start We Got the Truth - Nick Phoenix

In A Room (Full Version) - Dodgy

Let Down - Smudge Mason & Wolfgang Black

Get into My Hideaway - Kit Cornell & Richard Mead

IDK - Phoebe Green

Episode 3

I Wanna Celebrate - Jonathan Brook, Lee Russell & Jeana Lauren Healy

Tudu Tudu Tu - Maella

Can You Dig It? - The Mock Turtles

Scared of Spiders - Kenickie

Geek Girl. Netflix

Episode 4

Fade Away - Extreme Music

Fashionista - Jimmy James

Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria

Levitate - Lee Richardson, Jon Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza & Simon Diamond

Holy Roller - Emily Wolfe

Bullet - Raphael Lake

Episode 5

Reach out for the Sky - Liberati

I Think We're Perfect - Cole Mitchell, Aaron Kaplan, Grayson Small & Linasko Licks

High Ground - Simon Steadman

Outrageous - THE K¡X

One of Them - Holly Walker

Smooth Sailing - Queens of the Stone Age

Episode 6

Outer Space With You - Danny Connors

Technicolour Dreams - Emerson Ware & Tiguan Jones

Local Boy in the Photograph - Stereophonics

Wicked Ones - Dorothy

New Moon - Birdy

Brimful of Asha - Cornershop

Silent Sigh - Badly Drawn Boy

Episode 7

Losing My Mind - Some Velvet Morning

Superbloodmoon (feat d4vd) - Holly Humberstone

Bodies - Lucy Spraggan

My Delirium - Ladyhawke

We Don't Wanna Fight - Huxley Ware & Dexter French

If You Were Here - Thompson Twins

Little Fires - Naomi August

Mayhem - Cassyette

Nick Park in Geek Girl. Netflix

Episode 8

Something About This Place - Aaron Kellim

Come On - The Verve

Turn Around - Simon Steadman

Change My Mind - NewDad

Losing All Sensation - Huxley Ware, Tiguan Jones & Peter Fraser

Forever Yours - Nick Nolan

This Feeling - Puressence

How Can I Help You - Self Esteem

I Shoulda Known - Will Parnell, Lolita Parnell & Ashley Kingsley

Episode 9

Do You Feel Ready - Bamyasi

Ready to Not Be Ready - Kamal Kamruddin & Peter Darling

Beautiful Nightmare - Skip Armstrong, Kiel Feher, Leo Green, Figero Scripp & Dirk Steinberg

The Fire - Extreme Music

Next to You - Naomi August

I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred

Episode 10

Start Again - Bleeding Fingers

Bad - Sohodolls

The Girl Who Fell To Earth - Gaz Coombes

Yeah I'm Fine - Jonathan Brook & Lee Russell

Heaven or Las Vegas - Cocteau Twins

Keep Moving - Jungle

Like You Know Me - Craters

Angel - Gavin Friday

The Sea - Morcheeba

All ten episodes of Geek Girl are available to stream now on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

