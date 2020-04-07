In the finale, it was revealed that one of Earlham's victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), had stabbed him in the neck and left him for dead.

However, many viewers felt that this ending was disappointing and anticlimactic, with one jokingly asking on Twitter: "How do I go about suing ITV for the six hours of my life I'll never get back after watching series 2 of Liar?"

Others questioned whether the series had been worth it all, especially considering how it went to "extreme measures" to prove Laura hadn't killed him, only to have that change in the finale.

Another viewer criticised the whodunit format of the show, saying they no longer cared about who actually done it by the end.

It seems that a number of the people who tuned in to Liar had been expecting a surprising twist ending, as Laura was the obvious suspect from the very beginning.

One viewer even used an iconic scene from BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey to express his dissatisfaction...

In fairness, not everyone felt let down by the show's final episode, as investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas (This Morning) described it as "really good," but admitted that the second series had "totally unbelievable scenes throughout."

Written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste), series two of Liar saw the return of Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Ioan Gruffudd (San Andreas) and Zoe Tapper (Safe House) in the lead roles, with Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge) and Sam Spruell (Valerian) joining the cast.

Liar is available now on ITV Player.