There's the new season of Pilgrimage, the anticipated live Celebrity Big Brother eviction, another episode of twisted thriller The Feud and the BBC One release of Just Act Normal, the BBC Three series that will have you laughing out loud with a bit of a broken heart.

For sports fans, there's plenty to get excited about as Saturday is the perfect day to get in front of the telly for snooker, rugby, racing and the Women's Six Nations.

That's not even mentioning the raft of films coming to our screens, with plenty of picks that are perfect for all of the family.

As well as beloved favourites like Matilda, Lightyear, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dumbo, there's also the likes of Bullet Train, Creed, Priscilla and The Silence of the Lambs all airing too.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out just what is airing across the Bank Holiday Easter weekend 2025.

Best TV and films to watch on Good Friday (Friday 18th April 2025)

Beyond Paradise. BBC

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:

The best movies to watch on Good Friday:

Shrek Forever After, 12:25pm, Channel 4

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 12:50pm, Film4

Matilda, 2:30pm, ITV2

Bullet Train, 9pm, Film4

The King's Speech, 10pm, BBC Two

Fall, 10:30pm, BBC One

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday (Saturday 19th April 2025)

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Saturday:

Snooker: The World Championship, 1:15pm, BBC One

Rugby League: Super League Live, 1:25pm, BBC Two

ITV Racing: Live from Musselburgh, 1:30pm, ITV1

Live Women's Six Nations, 4:30pm, BBC Two

Doctor Who, 7:15pm, BBC One

Sally Lindsay's 70s Quiz Night, 9pm, 5

The best movies to watch on Easter Saturday:

About Time, 4:10pm, 5

Lightyear, 5:40pm, BBC One

Addams Family Values, 5:55pm, ITV2

The King's Man, 9pm, Film4

Creed, 10:55pm, ITV4

Senna, 11pm, Channel 4

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday (Sunday 20th April 2025)

Mika, Jon Batiste and Claudia WInkleman. Channel 4

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Sunday:

Easter Day Service - Live from St Mary Redcliffe Bristol, 10am, BBC One

Gareth Malone's Messiah, 11:20am, BBC One

Snooker: The World Championship, 1pm, BBC Two

Countryfile, 5:15pm, BBC One

Tour de Fred: Northern Ireland, 7pm, ITVBe

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps, 9pm, BBC Two

The Piano, 9pm, Channel 4

The best movies to watch on Easter Sunday:

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1:30pm, ITV3

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, 2:20pm, BBC One

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 3:40pm, ITV1

Oliver!, 3:40pm, Channel 4

Mrs Doubtfire, 5:35pm, ITV2

Downton Abbey: A New Era, 6:30pm, ITV3

The Lost City, 9pm, Film4

Priscilla, 10pm, BBC Two

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Monday (Monday 21st April 2025)

Rupert Penry-Jones and Jill Halfpenny in The Feud. 5

The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Monday:

The Snail and the Whale, 1:30pm, BBC One

Married at First Sight Australia, 7:30pm, E4

Chess Masters: The Endgame, 8pm, BBC Two

The Feud, 9pm, 5

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps, 9pm, BBC Two

999: The Critical List, 9pm, Channel 4

Just Act Normal, 11:20pm, BBC One

The best movies to watch on Easter Monday:

Mr Popper's Penguins, 10:35am, Channel 4

Dumbo, 7:20pm, BBC One

9 to 5, 10pm, BBC Two

The Silence of the Lambs, 10pm, ITV4

Den of Thieves, 11:05pm, Film4

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.