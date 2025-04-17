Your Easter weekend 2025 schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday
A long weekend to get stuck into plenty of TV shows and movies.
With a long weekend stretching out ahead of us, there's no better time to sit back, unwind and dig into the latest releases on TV.
While streamers are jam-packed full of new releases, nothing can quite beat the joy of finding a hidden gem on terrestrial TV – and this weekend sees plenty of them.
There's the new season of Pilgrimage, the anticipated live Celebrity Big Brother eviction, another episode of twisted thriller The Feud and the BBC One release of Just Act Normal, the BBC Three series that will have you laughing out loud with a bit of a broken heart.
For sports fans, there's plenty to get excited about as Saturday is the perfect day to get in front of the telly for snooker, rugby, racing and the Women's Six Nations.
That's not even mentioning the raft of films coming to our screens, with plenty of picks that are perfect for all of the family.
As well as beloved favourites like Matilda, Lightyear, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dumbo, there's also the likes of Bullet Train, Creed, Priscilla and The Silence of the Lambs all airing too.
So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out just what is airing across the Bank Holiday Easter weekend 2025.
Best TV and films to watch on Good Friday (Friday 18th April 2025)
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Good Friday:
- Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster, 7pm, BBC One
- M&S vs Aldi: Who Does Easter Best, 7pm, 5
- Beyond Paradise, 8pm, BBC One
- Michael McIntyre's Easter Night at the Coliseum, 9pm, Comedy Central
- Austin, 9:30pm, BBC One
- Celebrity Big Brother: Live Eviction, 9pm, ITV1
- The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and the Glory, Prime Video
The best movies to watch on Good Friday:
- Shrek Forever After, 12:25pm, Channel 4
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 12:50pm, Film4
- Matilda, 2:30pm, ITV2
- Bullet Train, 9pm, Film4
- The King's Speech, 10pm, BBC Two
- Fall, 10:30pm, BBC One
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday (Saturday 19th April 2025)
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Saturday:
- Snooker: The World Championship, 1:15pm, BBC One
- Rugby League: Super League Live, 1:25pm, BBC Two
- ITV Racing: Live from Musselburgh, 1:30pm, ITV1
- Live Women's Six Nations, 4:30pm, BBC Two
- Doctor Who, 7:15pm, BBC One
- Sally Lindsay's 70s Quiz Night, 9pm, 5
The best movies to watch on Easter Saturday:
- About Time, 4:10pm, 5
- Lightyear, 5:40pm, BBC One
- Addams Family Values, 5:55pm, ITV2
- The King's Man, 9pm, Film4
- Creed, 10:55pm, ITV4
- Senna, 11pm, Channel 4
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday (Sunday 20th April 2025)
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Sunday:
- Easter Day Service - Live from St Mary Redcliffe Bristol, 10am, BBC One
- Gareth Malone's Messiah, 11:20am, BBC One
- Snooker: The World Championship, 1pm, BBC Two
- Countryfile, 5:15pm, BBC One
- Tour de Fred: Northern Ireland, 7pm, ITVBe
- Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps, 9pm, BBC Two
- The Piano, 9pm, Channel 4
The best movies to watch on Easter Sunday:
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1:30pm, ITV3
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, 2:20pm, BBC One
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 3:40pm, ITV1
- Oliver!, 3:40pm, Channel 4
- Mrs Doubtfire, 5:35pm, ITV2
- Downton Abbey: A New Era, 6:30pm, ITV3
- The Lost City, 9pm, Film4
- Priscilla, 10pm, BBC Two
Best TV and films to watch on Easter Monday (Monday 21st April 2025)
The highlights of what to watch on TV on Easter Monday:
- The Snail and the Whale, 1:30pm, BBC One
- Married at First Sight Australia, 7:30pm, E4
- Chess Masters: The Endgame, 8pm, BBC Two
- The Feud, 9pm, 5
- Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps, 9pm, BBC Two
- 999: The Critical List, 9pm, Channel 4
- Just Act Normal, 11:20pm, BBC One
The best movies to watch on Easter Monday:
- Mr Popper's Penguins, 10:35am, Channel 4
- Dumbo, 7:20pm, BBC One
- 9 to 5, 10pm, BBC Two
- The Silence of the Lambs, 10pm, ITV4
- Den of Thieves, 11:05pm, Film4
