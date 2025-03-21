Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results: Dates and kick-off times
The full list of Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results, including dates, times and knockout round information.
The Women's Six Nations 2025 goes ahead this weekend with a fresh slate of fixtures for players and fans to dive into across the continent.
England enter on the back of six consecutive tournament victories and a 20-game winning run across all competitions, but will their dominant streak continue?
France are the most likely contenders to dethrone their cross-channel rivals having won all four of their matches in the 2024 competition prior to facing England.
Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales all have work to do if they are to chase down the frontrunners in 2025.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Women's Six Nations 2025.
Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results
All UK time. All matches live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, plus channels specified below.
Round 1
Saturday 22nd March
- Ireland v France (1pm) BBC Two Northern Ireland / Red Button
- Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Wales
Sunday 23rd March
- England v Italy (3pm) BBC Two
Further TV details TBC...
Round 2
Saturday 29th March
- France v Scotland (1pm)
- Wales v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 30th March
- Italy v Ireland (3pm)
Round 3
Saturday 12th April
- France v Wales (12:45pm)
- Ireland v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 13th April
- Scotland v Italy (3pm)
Round 4
Saturday 19th April
- Italy v France (1pm)
- England v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 20th April
- Wales v Ireland (3pm)
Round 5
Saturday 26th April
- Italy v Wales (12:15pm)
- Scotland v Ireland (2:30pm)
- England v France (4:45pm)
