France are the most likely contenders to dethrone their cross-channel rivals having won all four of their matches in the 2024 competition prior to facing England.

Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales all have work to do if they are to chase down the frontrunners in 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Women's Six Nations 2025.

Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results

All UK time. All matches live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, plus channels specified below.

Round 1

Saturday 22nd March

Ireland v France (1pm) BBC Two Northern Ireland / Red Button

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Wales

Sunday 23rd March

England v Italy (3pm) BBC Two

Further TV details TBC...

Round 2

Saturday 29th March

France v Scotland (1pm)

Wales v England (4:45pm)

Sunday 30th March

Italy v Ireland (3pm)

Round 3

Saturday 12th April

France v Wales (12:45pm)

Ireland v England (4:45pm)

Sunday 13th April

Scotland v Italy (3pm)

Round 4

Saturday 19th April

Italy v France (1pm)

England v Scotland (4:45pm)

Sunday 20th April

Wales v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Saturday 26th April

Italy v Wales (12:15pm)

Scotland v Ireland (2:30pm)

England v France (4:45pm)

