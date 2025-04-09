The six-part series stars Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones as married couple Emma and John Barnett, who seemingly live the perfect life.

That is, until they decide to add a kitchen extension to their house. Sounds harmless, right?

When objections are raised, though, "unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface".

In our exclusive clip, tensions rise as Emma shares her plans for an extension with her neighbour Barbara (Tessa Peake-Jones).

When asked why "everyone needs more space", Emma tells Barbara: "I think we've always wanted to update the place and Beth's not getting any younger, and you know what it's like having teenagers in the house."

Rupert Penry-Jones and Jill Halfpenny in The Feud. 5

While an innocent statement on the surface, it seems to touch a nerve with Barbara, who recoils and asks if Emma has told Derek (James Fleet).

Once Barbara walks away, Emma tells Sonia (Amy Nuttall), "I didn't mean to mention Marcus, I was just trying to..." before trailing off in annoyance.

The pair then discuss Marcus as Sonia says: "Come on, people don't just disappear. I mean, you said so yourself, you could hear the fights through the wall."

As for who this mystery Marcus is, viewers will have to watch the series to find out. You can watch the full clip above as tensions brew.

The Feud begins on Monday 14th April at 9pm on 5.

