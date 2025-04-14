The Feud release schedule: When will new episodes air on 5?
Your handy guide.
The Drowning's Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones reunite for another 5 thriller, and this time, the drama revolves around none other than a kitchen extension.
"With suburban life, and a street like Shelbury Drive, we all like each other until someone does something to interfere with our lives," said Halfpenny.
"We like each because we’re not getting in each other’s way but the minute you play your music, park over a driveway, or your teenager brings all their friends over, there’s a problem.
"In the first episode, you see how quickly the neighbours react defensively - they all profess to like each other and yet, within the first episode, they all become obstructive."
And that obstruction eventually leads to murder...
The Feud premieres on Monday 14th April, but when will the rest of the episodes arrive?
Read on for the full release schedule.
The Feud release schedule
There are six episodes in total, which will be stripped across two weeks:
- Episode 1 - Monday 14th April at 9pm
- Episode 2 - Tuesday 15th April at 9pm
- Episode 3 - Wednesday 16th April at 9pm
- Episode 4 - Monday 21st April at 9pm
- Episode 5 - Tuesday 22nd April at 9pm
- Episode 6 - Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm
Each episode will also be available to stream following the linear debut.
What's The Feud about?
"Emma and John Barnett, along with their daughter Beth, appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive," reads the official synopsis.
"They’re close friends with neighbours Sonia and Alan and, despite their foibles, are also fond of older couple Derek and Barbara.
"However, when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, these friendships prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem.
"As objections to Emma’s plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear."
Who's in the cast of The Feud?
Alongside Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones, who play married couple Emma and John, the rest of the cast includes:
- Amy Nuttall as Sonia
- Ray Fearon as Alan
- Megan Trower as Beth
- James Fleet as Derek
- Tessa Peake-Jones as Barbara
- Larry Lamb as Terry
- Alex Macqueen as Nick
- Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as PC Gallagher
- Chris Gascoyne as Lee
The Feud airs on 5.
