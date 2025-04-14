"We like each because we’re not getting in each other’s way but the minute you play your music, park over a driveway, or your teenager brings all their friends over, there’s a problem.

"In the first episode, you see how quickly the neighbours react defensively - they all profess to like each other and yet, within the first episode, they all become obstructive."

And that obstruction eventually leads to murder...

The Feud premieres on Monday 14th April, but when will the rest of the episodes arrive?

The Feud release schedule

There are six episodes in total, which will be stripped across two weeks:

Episode 1 - Monday 14th April at 9pm

Episode 2 - Tuesday 15th April at 9pm

Episode 3 - Wednesday 16th April at 9pm

Episode 4 - Monday 21st April at 9pm

Episode 5 - Tuesday 22nd April at 9pm

Episode 6 - Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm

Each episode will also be available to stream following the linear debut.

What's The Feud about?

"Emma and John Barnett, along with their daughter Beth, appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive," reads the official synopsis.

"They’re close friends with neighbours Sonia and Alan and, despite their foibles, are also fond of older couple Derek and Barbara.

"However, when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, these friendships prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem.

"As objections to Emma’s plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear."

Who's in the cast of The Feud?

Jill Halfpenny plays Emma. Channel 5

Alongside Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones, who play married couple Emma and John, the rest of the cast includes:

Amy Nuttall as Sonia

Ray Fearon as Alan

Megan Trower as Beth

James Fleet as Derek

Tessa Peake-Jones as Barbara

Larry Lamb as Terry

Alex Macqueen as Nick

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as PC Gallagher

Chris Gascoyne as Lee

The Feud airs on 5.

