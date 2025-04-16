Reigning champion Kyren Wilson enters the competition as top seed, as is customary for the previous year's winner, while world No. 1 Judd Trump goes in as No. 2 seed.

As things stand, Ronnie O'Sullivan will enter the draw, though he is yet to formally confirm his participation in the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw?

The World Snooker Championship 2025 draw takes place on Thursday 17th April 2025.

What time is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw?

The World Snooker Championship 2025 draw begins from 8:45am UK time at the BBC Sport headquarters at MediaCity UK in Salford.

How to watch and listen to the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app from 8:40am.

You can also listen to the draw live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

World Snooker Championship 2025 seeded players

Subject to change.

Kyren Wilson Judd Trump John Higgins Mark Selby Ronnie O'Sullivan Mark Williams Luca Brecel Mark Allen Neil Robertson Ding Junhui Barry Hawkins Zhang Anda Si Jiahui Xiao Guodong Shaun Murphy Jak Jones

