When is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw? How to watch live
Your guide to the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw, including time and how to watch it live.
The shape of the World Snooker Championship will be determined by the draw taking place ahead of the opening weekend.
All 16 seeded players were spared from the qualifying rounds and received automatic byes through to the first round, to be joined by 16 qualifiers.
Reigning champion Kyren Wilson enters the competition as top seed, as is customary for the previous year's winner, while world No. 1 Judd Trump goes in as No. 2 seed.
As things stand, Ronnie O'Sullivan will enter the draw, though he is yet to formally confirm his participation in the competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw.
When is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw?
The World Snooker Championship 2025 draw takes place on Thursday 17th April 2025.
What time is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw?
The World Snooker Championship 2025 draw begins from 8:45am UK time at the BBC Sport headquarters at MediaCity UK in Salford.
How to watch and listen to the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw
Coverage of the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app from 8:40am.
You can also listen to the draw live on BBC Radio 5 Live.
World Snooker Championship 2025 seeded players
Subject to change.
- Kyren Wilson
- Judd Trump
- John Higgins
- Mark Selby
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Mark Williams
- Luca Brecel
- Mark Allen
- Neil Robertson
- Ding Junhui
- Barry Hawkins
- Zhang Anda
- Si Jiahui
- Xiao Guodong
- Shaun Murphy
- Jak Jones
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.