The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events – the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship – during the same season.

Page is also on course for the £15,000 highest break bonus for the tournament itself, and that's before we take into account standard prize money for progressing through the tournament.

The eventual victor will walk away from the Crucible with a hefty sum, worth almost half of the 2024/25 top-earning player's annual winnings.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the World Snooker Championship 2025 prize money.

World Snooker Championship 2025 prize money

The World Snooker Championship 2025 prize money purse is worth £2,395,000 in 2025.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000

TOTAL: £2,395,000

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2025

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage once the main draw starts, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button. Every session will be live on BBC iPlayer so you won't miss a moment.

TNT Sports 3 will also show comprehensive coverage of the tournament following the merger with Eurosport.

All broadcasts on TNT Sports will also be shown live with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which costs £30.99 and offers all live sport on TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, cycling, UFC, motorsport and rugby union and more.

