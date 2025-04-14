No. 25 Jack Lisowski will not feature in this year's main draw after losing to Zak Surety, while Tom Ford and Noppon Saengkham are also left out in the cold.

Reigning champion Kyren Wilson will kick off the tournament proper on Saturday, while world No. 1 Judd Trump and Masters champion Shaun Murphy are among those set to begin their quests next week.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will make a late decision as to whether he will feature in Sheffield this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the World Snooker Championship 2025.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

World Snooker Championship 2025 order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ plus BBC channels listed below.

Monday 14th April

From 7pm – TNT Sports / discovery+

Robert Milkins [41] v Wang Yuchen [105]

Hossein Vafaei [24] v Duane Jones [88]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [43] v Matthew Stevens [54]

Wu Yize [22] v Jiang Jun [75]

Stephen Maguire [26] v Gao Yong [a]

Lei Peifan [39] v David Lilley [58]

Scott Donaldson [47] v He Guoqiang [50]

Ali Carter [18] v Ian Burns [82]

Tuesday 15th April

From 11am and 5pm – TNT Sports / discovery+

Gary Wilson [17] v Daniel Wells [49]

Zhou Yuelong [32] v Yuan Sijun [33]

Ricky Walden [40] v Zak Surety [72]

Ross Muir [76] v Ben Woollaston [44]

Elliot Slessor [28] v Zhao Xintong [a]

Ryan Day [36] v Sunny Akani [93]

Martin O'Donnell [45] v Chris Wakelin [20]

David Gilbert [23] v Aaron Hill [55]

Qualifying Round 1: Monday 7th – Wednesday 9th April

Qualifying Round 2: Wednesday 9th – Saturday 12th April

Qualifying Round 3: Saturday 12th – Monday 14th April

Qualifying Round 4: Tuesday 15th – Wednesday 16th April

First round: Saturday 19th – Thursday 24th April

Second round: Thursday 24th – Monday 28th April

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 29th – Wednesday 30th April

Semi-finals: Thursday 1st – Saturday 3rd May

Final: Sunday 4th – Monday 5th May

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.

Qualifying rounds will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports Extra and discovery+.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage once the main draw starts, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.

TNT Sports 3 will also show comprehensive coverage of the tournament following the merger with Eurosport.

All broadcasts on TNT Sports will also be shown live with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which costs £30.99 and offers all live sport on TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, cycling, UFC, motorsport and rugby union and more.

