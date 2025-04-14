World Snooker Championship 2025 TV coverage on BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+
Your complete guide to how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The World Snooker Championship 2025 qualifying tournament draws to a close in the next couple of days, with Judgement Day set to finalise the line-up for The Crucible.
A number of big names including Ali Carter, David Gilbert, Stuart Bingham and Jackson Page are among those seeking to force their way into the main draw, which starts this Saturday.
Just 16 qualifiers will make the cut for the first round proper, where the top-16 seeds lie in wait, including reigning champion Kyren Wilson.
Wilson won his first world title in 2024 and will be determined to make the most of an unpredictable season with numerous different tournament winners throughout the campaign.
World No. 1 Judd Trump enters the competition as favourite, but he has failed to hoist the trophy in Sheffield since 2019 despite his overall dominance of the rankings.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2025, including a full broadcast schedule.
World Snooker Championship 2025 TV coverage
Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.
Qualifying rounds will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports Extra and discovery+.
BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage once the main draw starts, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.
TNT Sports 3 will also show comprehensive coverage of the tournament following the merger with Eurosport.
All broadcasts on TNT Sports will also be shown live with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which costs £30.99 and offers all live sport on TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, cycling, UFC, motorsport and rugby union and more.
World Snooker Championship 2025 TV schedule
All UK time.
Qualifying Round 3
Monday 14th April
- From 7pm – TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
Qualifying Round 4 – Judgement Day
Tuesday 15th April
- From 11am – TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
- From 5pm – TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
Wednesday 16th April
- From 11am – TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
- From 5pm – TNT Sports Extra / discovery+
