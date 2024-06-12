The trailer for the series was recently released, in which we meet Bonneville as the titular character and Gillan's Madeleine.

However, things take a turn for Douglas when he is overheard making a sexist joke at a wedding and someone posts it online.

Alongside Bonneville and Gillan, Ben Miles (The Crown), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon) all star.

More like this

Across the four episodes, Douglas attempts to salvage his personal and professional lives alongside his internet savvy co-anchor, who has the chance to save or end Douglas's career.

Moffatt previously revealed that viewers won't know what Douglas actually said until the end of the series, allowing them to make up their own minds on whether he should have been cancelled or not.

Read more:

"What's funny about this is you don't know what he [actually] said until the end. So you can make up your mind [along the way] whether he should be cancelled or not.

"It's a heated topic, and isn't it funny that everyone has exactly the same opinion, really? Everybody wants to cancel somebody."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday 27th June 2024.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.