Doc Martin teaser sees Ben Miller return as eccentric villager Stewart

Miller first appeared as the character in an episode of the show's first season, before he returned for another episode in season 2. Now, after a 17-year absence, Miller is back in the role and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip showing Stewart's reunion with the Doc.

ITV's long-running medical comedy-drama Doc Martin continues this Wednesday, and it sees the return of a long absent character - Ben Miller's Stewart James.

In the clip, Stewart jumps out shouting at the Doc while wearing sheep pelts, saying that he's wearing camouflage. When the Doc encourages him to attend a check-up at the surgery, Stewart agrees to visit later that day, before giving one more shriek out of nowhere.

You can watch the exclusive clip right here now.

Miller's character was first introduced as a park ranger who believed he lived with a six-foot-tall red squirrel called Anthony.

The new episode finds Martin Clunes' Doc wondering about Stewart’s mental wellbeing, so he invites him for a check-up. Meanwhile, Al and PC Penhale both agree to attend a survival course that Stewart is test running, with Stewart fearing he'll lose his job if it isn't a success.

Miller recently told What To Watch that he "absolutely love[s]" playing Stewart, saying "every time he comes back into the show you think he’s okay, but then he’ll suddenly start to lose it".

He also revealed that "the survival course is quite hardcore. He mis-sells it to Al as a version of glamping with gourmet cooking and luxury tents, but it definitely isn’t that. They're out in the woods foraging for food and sleeping in shelters they've made themselves."

When asked what it's like appearing as a guest on the show, Miller said: "You have all the fun and none of the responsibilities! Plus there are a lot of dogs on Doc Martin, and I love having dogs on set! Acting can be a little bit nerve-racking, so when you turn up and suddenly there's a dog licking your knees, that's just great. It relaxes everybody!"

Doc Martin season 10 continues at 9pm on Wednesday 21st September on ITV. The series is also available to stream on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

