Devil's Advocate release date

However, a renegade defence attorney actually believes in his plea of 'not guilty' and sets to work on the unenviable task of clearing his name – if that's even possible.

Netflix has only recently started producing original shows in Kuwait, with the first title from the West Asian country being The Exchange, which was released in February 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Devil's Advocate on Netflix.

Devil's Advocate is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023.

All episodes will be available at once as a binge-watch launch.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Devil's Advocate about?

Devil's Advocate will arrive on Netflix. Netflix

Set in Kuwait City, the series depicts a shocking case of a star athlete accused of killing his wife, with the story spreading like wildfire and being quickly believed by the general public.

However, a determined lawyer believes there is more to the case than meets the eye and takes the defendant as her client, defying immense pressure for him to go behind bars.

Devil's Advocate cast

The cast of Devil's Advocate includes Ali Kakooli as a football star accused of murder, and Haya Abdel Salam as the lawyer who takes on his case.

Is Netflix's Devil's Advocate related to the 1997 movie?

The title 'Devil's Advocate' may cause Western viewers to think of the 1997 horror film starring Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves, where the latter played a young lawyer who starts working for an Earthly incarnation of Satan.

Some might assume at first glance that Devil's Advocate on Netflix is another adaptation of Andrew Neiderman's novel, which inspired the film, but this is incorrect. The two projects are unrelated.

Is there a Devil's Advocate trailer?

A trailer for Devil's Advocate is available to Netflix subscribers via the programme page, but has not been released on YouTube.

Devil's Advocate is available on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.