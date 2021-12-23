Death in Paradise shares first look at season 11

Death in Paradise fans are in for a treat this Christmas and New Year, with the crime drama’s first ever festive special being swiftly followed by a new series.

The Death in Paradise Christmas special will air on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26th December) at 7:30pm on BBC One, with the show’s 11th series following on Friday, 7th January at 9pm.

The BBC has revealed first-look images from the first episode of the new series and if you’re anything like us, you’re attempting to do some detective work of your own, searching for any clues to as to the status of Neville and Florence’s relationship.

The last series – which aired in January and February this year – left us on a massive cliffhanger, as DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) tried to confess his love to DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert). Standing on her doorstep, trying to calm his nerves and summon his courage, he managed: “What I wanted to say was…” – and then the credits rolled.

Argh! Will true love blossom, or not?

These pictures don’t give much away, as it certainly looks like business as usual for the DiP gang as they investigate how a seemingly simple kidnapping spiralled out of control and ended in murder.

Death in Paradise’s executive producer Tim Key previously told Metro: “All I can tell you is when the show comes back viewers will absolutely find out what happens next, when it’s back we will let everybody know.

“With situations like Neville and Florence’s it’s very hard, if you get people together it can be the end of a partnership in dramatic terms, but at the same time you can’t stretch things out for too long because the audience get frustrated. We’ve got a really cool plan, we know where it’s going and the audience will be very satisfied with it, there’s a story to tell and I think we needed the time to tell it.

“We’re being a bit devilish hooking how we’ve hooked but it’s not because we don’t know where the story is going, we know exactly where it’s going and it’s really cool.”

Following the departure of Tobi Bakare as long-serving Sergeant JP Hooper, the new series will also see Sergeant Naomi Thomas (played by Shantol Jackson) join the Death in Paradise cast.

The new series of Death in Paradise begins on Friday, 7th January at 9pm. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.