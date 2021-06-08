Death in Paradise starts filming season 11 – and welcomes new cast member Shantol Jackson

The excitement is already building for Death in Paradise season 11, and the good news for fans is that filming has started on the beautiful island of Guadeloupe.

And if that news isn’t enough, there’s a new actress joining the Death in Paradise cast when the show returns.

Shantol Jackson (from the likes of Yardie and Sprinter) will play an ambitious young sergeant called Naomi Thomas.

We don’t know too much about her yet, but we know she is a very talented young member of the police force on a neighbouring island and is recruited in the Saint Marie Police. However, her inexperience may get the better of her when she arrives in paradise.

Her arrival follows the departure of JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) at the end of the last series of Death in Paradise.

Speaking of the exciting new role, Shantol said: “I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he’ll be watching me, it’s truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!”

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) are thankfully back to solve more crimes on Saint Marie and they’ll be joined by returning cast members Don Warrington, Tahj Miles and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The BBC have also offered a tantalising tease of what’s to come in the new series, hinting there will be “guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists”, before hinting at the return of “familiar faces” could cause trouble in paradise…

Executive producer Tim Key said of season 11’s progress: “We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series – and also to welcome Shantol to the cast. She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store – after the success of our tenth anniversary we’ve set the bar pretty high, so we’re pulling out all the stops to make this our best series yet.”

Death in Paradise is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.