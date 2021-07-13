Death in Paradise gives first look at newcomer Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas
The BBC has released first images of Jackson in uniform, ready to take on crime in Saint Marie.
Published:
The eleventh season of Death in Paradise will see a brand new face join DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) in Saint Marie’s busy police station.
Newcomer Shantol Jackson has been confirmed as Sergeant Naomi Thomas, an “ambitious young sergeant” who is replacing JP Hooper after he moved to a neighbouring island at the end of season 10.
Actor Tobi Bakare revealed why he’s leaving Death in Paradise in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, but it looks like Jackson is more than ready to fill his shoes, judging by the first look image of the actress in her Honore police uniform.
The image released by the BBC shows Jackson alongside co-star Tahj Miles, who plays Officer Marlon Pryce. The former serial offender joined the police as part of a rehabilitation programme at the beginning of series 10, and has been working hard to right the wrongs of his past.
Reporting for duty… check out our new recruit @JacksonShantol as Sergeant Naomi Thomas in her Honoré police uniform. 🚨— Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 13, 2021
We can’t wait to see what she gets up to in the highly anticipated eleventh series of #DeathInParadise for @BBCOne!🌴 pic.twitter.com/bVJVwQiF3m
Other cast members who have been confirmed for the eleventh series include Don Warrington’s Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and Élizabeth Bourgine’s Mayor Catherine Bordey
Bordey was almost victim to Saint Marie’s high murder rates when she was almost strangled to death last series, but she seems to have made a full recovery.
The Death in Paradise cast had plenty of unexpected cameos last season, including the surprise return of Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, whose starring role in the series ended when he was stabbed to death.
Having pulled off such a feat, we wouldn’t be surprise if season 11, which is set to land in January 2022, also has a few surprises up its sleeve.
