When it was suggested to Warrington that fans couldn't imagine the show without the Commissioner, he responded: "Well, who knows? Anything can happen in this life."

Warrington also said he couldn't answer whether he was excited about the filming the show's 15th season – leaving us firmly in the dark about Selwyn's future.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson and Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

This isn't the first time that a season of Death in Paradise has started off with bad news for the Commissioner – in fact, last year's season began with him being shot, and fighting for his life.

Warrington is one of only two remaining cast members to have been with the show since its beginning, along with Catherine Bordey star Elizabeth Bourgine.

This season of the show will be the first led by Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson, after his character debuted at Christmas, with Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder also returning to the main cast.

They will be joined in at least one episode by Tobi Bakare, reprising his role as Sergeant JP Hooper in a guest appearance, after he was last seen in one episode of season 13.

Other guest stars set to feature this year include Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal), Tony Marshall (Casualty), Charlotte Spencer (The Gold), Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds) and Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man), among many others.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 31st January 2025. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

