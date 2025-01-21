Death in Paradise reveals first look at season 14 as team investigate death of new officer
Will new DI Mervin Wilson stick around?
Death in Paradise season 14 is now right around the corner, with the BBC releasing a number of first-look images today that give fans a glimpse of what the season premiere has in store.
Don Gilet debuted as DI Mervin Wilson, the latest detective to arrive on Saint Marie, in the recent Christmas special, which ended with his character questioning how long he'd be able to last on the island.
Indeed, following the death of his estranged mother, Mervin is all but set on heading back to the UK – that is, until a death that rocks Saint Marie's police department sends him on an important investigation, which could help turn things around.
The images above and below show off the main Death in Paradise cast, with new recruit Gilet joined by familiar faces Elizabeth Bourgine (as Catherine Bordey), Don Warrington (as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Shantol Jackson (as DS Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (as officer Darlene Curtis).
Meanwhile, we get a look at Tobi Bakare (of seasons 4-10) returning for another guest spot as JP, appearing alongside The Acolyte and Bad Education star Anthony J Abraham as incoming character Officer Benjamin Brice.
Below, we can see Detective Wilson hard at work investigating the latest suspicious death on Saint Marie, as two paramedics remove a body bag in the foreground.
But who is inside?
The season opener will also see Commissioner Patterson receive "momentous" news from the chief commissioner, based in Jamaica, which will leave mayor Catherine scrambling to "save the team as we know it".
Meanwhile, a key story for Naomi in season 14 will be the sudden arrival of an "old flame" on Saint Marie, which will leave her at an "emotional crossroads" over what to do next.
Suffice to say, it's going to be another eventful season for the team.
Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 31st January 2025. Stream on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.