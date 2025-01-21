Indeed, following the death of his estranged mother, Mervin is all but set on heading back to the UK – that is, until a death that rocks Saint Marie's police department sends him on an important investigation, which could help turn things around.

The images above and below show off the main Death in Paradise cast, with new recruit Gilet joined by familiar faces Elizabeth Bourgine (as Catherine Bordey), Don Warrington (as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Shantol Jackson (as DS Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (as officer Darlene Curtis).

Death in Paradise season 14 cast. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

Meanwhile, we get a look at Tobi Bakare (of seasons 4-10) returning for another guest spot as JP, appearing alongside The Acolyte and Bad Education star Anthony J Abraham as incoming character Officer Benjamin Brice.

Tobi Bakare and Anthony J Abraham star in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Below, we can see Detective Wilson hard at work investigating the latest suspicious death on Saint Marie, as two paramedics remove a body bag in the foreground.

But who is inside?

Don Gilet stars in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

The season opener will also see Commissioner Patterson receive "momentous" news from the chief commissioner, based in Jamaica, which will leave mayor Catherine scrambling to "save the team as we know it".

Don Gilet and Don Warrington star in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Meanwhile, a key story for Naomi in season 14 will be the sudden arrival of an "old flame" on Saint Marie, which will leave her at an "emotional crossroads" over what to do next.

Shantol Jackson stars in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Suffice to say, it's going to be another eventful season for the team.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 31st January 2025. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

