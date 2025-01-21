Death in Paradise season 14 is now right around the corner, with the BBC releasing a number of first-look images today that give fans a glimpse of what the season premiere has in store.

Advertisement

Don Gilet debuted as DI Mervin Wilson, the latest detective to arrive on Saint Marie, in the recent Christmas special, which ended with his character questioning how long he'd be able to last on the island.

Indeed, following the death of his estranged mother, Mervin is all but set on heading back to the UK – that is, until a death that rocks Saint Marie's police department sends him on an important investigation, which could help turn things around.

The images above and below show off the main Death in Paradise cast, with new recruit Gilet joined by familiar faces Elizabeth Bourgine (as Catherine Bordey), Don Warrington (as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Shantol Jackson (as DS Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (as officer Darlene Curtis).

Death in Paradise season 14 cast standing next to a large car
Death in Paradise season 14 cast. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

Meanwhile, we get a look at Tobi Bakare (of seasons 4-10) returning for another guest spot as JP, appearing alongside The Acolyte and Bad Education star Anthony J Abraham as incoming character Officer Benjamin Brice.

Tobi Bakare and Anthony J Abraham star in Death in Paradise season 14 standing together and looking into camera
Tobi Bakare and Anthony J Abraham star in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Below, we can see Detective Wilson hard at work investigating the latest suspicious death on Saint Marie, as two paramedics remove a body bag in the foreground.

But who is inside?

Don Gilet stars in Death in Paradise season 14 in bushes investigating a body
Don Gilet stars in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

The season opener will also see Commissioner Patterson receive "momentous" news from the chief commissioner, based in Jamaica, which will leave mayor Catherine scrambling to "save the team as we know it".

Don Gilet and Don Warrington star in Death in Paradise season 14 standing together and talking
Don Gilet and Don Warrington star in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Meanwhile, a key story for Naomi in season 14 will be the sudden arrival of an "old flame" on Saint Marie, which will leave her at an "emotional crossroads" over what to do next.

Shantol Jackson stars in Death in Paradise season 14 writing in a notepad
Shantol Jackson stars in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Suffice to say, it's going to be another eventful season for the team.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 31st January 2025. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

David Craig
David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement