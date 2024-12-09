The six-part series comes from the writer of Channel 4's Somewhere Boy, Pete Jackson, and is directed by Industry's Isabella Eklöf. It is based on Nick Cave's novel of the same name, and Cave is an executive producer on the series.

Starring alongside Smith and Mathé are Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters), Johann Myers (Without Sin), Robert Glenister (Sherwood), Alice Feetham (Save Me), David Threlfall (Funny Woman), Lindsay Duncan (The Morning Show) and Elizabeth Berrington (Ridley).

The official synopsis for the series says: "Following his wife Libby’s death by suicide, sex-addicted, door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-professed lothario Bunny Munro finds himself saddled with a young son and only a loose concept of parenting.

"Together with nine-year-old Bunny Junior, he embarks on an epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across southern England as the two struggle to contain their grief in very different ways.

"As Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, Bunny Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and distracting himself from the dawning realisation that his dad isn’t just fallible — he’s a complete mess.

"As he starts to unravel, Bunny realises he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man.

"The Death of Bunny Munro is both a wild cautionary tale and a tender portrait of a father and son."

Smith has this year been seen in folk horror film Starve Acre, as well as the second season of House of the Dragon.

The Death of Bunny Munro is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2025 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

