North Shore thriller with Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey stars coming to ITVX
The Australian drama is landing on ITVX after Christmas.
ITVX has announced that crime drama North Shore will be coming to the platform just in time for the post-Christmas slump.
The six-part thriller follows a British and Australian detective who are forced to work together to solve the murder of a UK politician’s daughter in Sydney.
North Shore originally aired back in 2023 in Australia, but is now coming to UK screens at last.
According to the synopsis: "Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences."
The series is also home to some very familiar faces, with Game of Thrones star John Bradley and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt taking the lead.
Joining them are Kirsty Sturgess (Thirteen Lives), Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants) and Matt Passmore (Frayed).
The rest of the cast includes Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor), Claire Lovering (Class of '07) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer), with the series having been directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands).
Of course, Bradley is best known for his role as Samwell Tarly in HBO's Game of Thrones, but he has more recently been seen in Netflix's 3 Body Problem.
Froggatt is known for a variety of roles over the years, having starred in period drama Downton Abbey as well as dramas like Liar, Sherwood, Angela Black and, most recently, in ITV's Breathtaking.
Froggatt was also announced as one of the co-hosts of Audible true crime podcast The Margate Murders, which she did with Sheridan Smith.
The fictional podcast is set in the titular seaside town, and sees Smith and Froggatt play a former police detective and the editor of a local newspaper who both bore witness to a series of crimes spanning decades.
North Shore will be coming to ITVX on 29th December.
