Other stars featuring in the series include Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill, but who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Cross on Prime Video.

Cross cast: Who stars in the Prime Video series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Cross. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson

Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross

Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey

Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross

Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson

Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig

Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer

Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey

Aldis Hodge plays Alex Cross

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Alex Cross? Alex is a detective and forensic psychologist who works on homicide cases, and who has a unique ability to understand the psyches of killers. In season 1, he is grieving the loss of his wife, and raising his two children.

Where have I seen Aldis Hodge? Hodge has had previous roles in series including Leverage, Undergound, Turn: Washington's Spies, Black Mirror and City on a Hill, as well as films such as A Good Day to Die Hard, Straight Outta Compton, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Hidden Figures, The Invisible Man, One Night in Miami and Black Adam.

Isaiah Mustafa plays John Sampson

Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is John Sampson? John is Alex’s partner on the force and best friend of 30 years.

Where have I seen Isaiah Mustafa? Mustafa has had roles in series including Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Grey's Anatomy, as well as films such as Horrible Bosses, It: Chapter Two and Boy Kills World.

Juanita Jennings plays Regina Cross

Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Regina Cross? Regina, often called Nana Mama, is Alex’s grandma, who is helping him to raise her great-grandchildren following the death of their mother.

Where have I seen Juanita Jennings? Jennings has had roles in films such as Basic Instinct, What Women Want, A Man Called Otto and The Deliverance, as well as series including ER, The Bold and the Beautiful, Meet the Browns, Shameless, Star, Pearson, David Makes Man and Mayor of Kingstown.

Sharon Taylor plays Oracene Massey

Sharon Taylor. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Who is Oracene Massey? Oracene is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD.

Where have I seen Sharon Taylor? Taylor has had roles in series such as Stargate: Atlantis, Smallville, The 100, Supernatural, Altered Carbon, Big Sky, Jann, Nancy Drew and Dead Boy Detectives.

Jennifer Wigmore plays Chief Anderson

Jennifer Wigmore. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Chief Anderson? Chief Anderson is DC Metro’s chief of police.

Where have I seen Jennifer Wigmore? Wigmore has had roles in series including Little Men, My Best Friend Is an Alien, Heartland, Designated Survivor, Y: The Last Man and Malory Towers, as well as films such as Dream Scenario.

Samantha Walkes plays Elle Monteiro

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Elle Monteiro? Elle is an executive director of a nonprofit organisation, who is in the early stages of a relationship with Alex.

Where have I seen Samantha Walkes? Walkes has had roles in series such as The Kings of Napa, The Changeling, The Big Cigar and Murdoch Mysteries, as well as films including Orphan: First Kill.

Ryan Eggold plays Ed Ramsey

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Ed Ramsey? Ed is a socialite and well-known figure in the political circles in Washington and New York. He is well-connected and liked, but hides some very dark secrets.

Where have I seen Ryan Eggold? Eggold is known for his roles in series including Entourage, 90210, The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, as well as films such as BlackKklansman.

Alona Tal plays Kayla Craig

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Kayla Craig? Kayla is an FBI agent with ties to Cross, who is trying to recruit him into the bureau.

Where have I seen Alona Tal? Tal has had roles in series including Veronica Mars, The Pyjamas, Cane, Supernatural, Cult, Hostages, Hand of God, Truth Be Told and SEAL Team.

Eloise Mumford plays Shannon Witmer

Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Shannon Witmer? Shannon is a smart and ambitious woman who meets and falls for Ed Ramsey.

Where have I seen Eloise Mumford? Mumford has had roles in series including Lone Star, The River, Chicago Fire and The Right Stuff, as well as films such as the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

Johnny Ray Gill plays Bobby Trey

Johnny Ray Gill. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Who is Bobby Trey? Bobby is a deadly and cunning ex-police officer who now works for Ed Ramsey. He is motivated by the dollar and takes great pride in finishing everything he starts.

Where have I seen Johnny Ray Gill? Gill has had roles in series including Harry's Law, BrainDead, Rectify, Undergound and Chicago PD.

Melody Hurd plays Janelle Cross

Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Janelle Cross? Janelle is Alex's daughter.

Where have I seen Melody Hurd? Hurd has had roles in series and films including Them, Fatherhood and Young Rock.

Caleb Elijah plays Damon Cross

Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross, Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross and Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Who is Damon Cross? Damon is Alex's son.

Where have I seen Caleb Elijah? Elijah previously appeared in the miniseries True Story.

Cross is available to watch on Prime Video.

