A stellar cast has been assembled to bring the film to life, with several Oscar nominees and a major Stranger Things star among the recognisable names in the ensemble.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and where you might have seen them before.

The Deliverance cast: Full list of actors in Netflix supernatural thriller

Andra Day as Ebony Jackson

Glenn Close as Alberta Jackson

Anthony B Jenkins as Andre Jackson

Caleb McLaughlin as Nathaniel 'Nate' Jackson

Demi Singleton as Shante Jackson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Reverend Bernice James

Mo'Nique as Cynthia Henry

Omar Epps as Melvin

Miss Lawrence as Asia

Colleen Camp as Doctor Hoffsteder

Juanita Jennings as Mrs Tucker

Kimberly Russell as Mrs Ross

Tasha Smith as Pastor Powell

Andra Day plays Ebony Jackson

Andra Day as Ebony Jackson in The Deliverance. Netflix

Who is Ebony Jackson? An alcoholic mother of three in Pennsylvania who has a criminal past. Her children appear to become demonically possessed – although she is initially unconvinced this is the case.

What else has Andra Day been in? Day is best known for her hugely acclaimed music career, while her most prominent screen role is playing Billie Holiday in the 2021 film The United States vs Billie Holiday – which earned her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Glenn Close plays Alberta Jackson

Glenn Close as Alberta in The Deliverance. Aaron Ricketts/Netflix

Who is Alberta Jackson? Ebony's mother, who is suffering with cancer and is very religious.

What else has Glenn Close been in? With a career spanning over six decades, Close has a very a long list of credits, but many know her for her roles in The Big Chill, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, Guardians of the Galaxy and 101 Dalmatians, to name a few.

In total, she has been nominated for eight Oscars – making her one of the five most-nominated actresses ever – although she is yet to win one.

Anthony B Jenkins plays Andre Jackson

Anthony B. Jenkins as Andre in The Deliverance. Aaron Ricketts/Netflix

Who is Andre Jackson? The youngest of Ebony's three children, who begins to talk about an unseen presence he calls Tre.

What else has Anthony B Jenkins been in? This is young star Jenkins's first major film role, although he has appeared in episodes of various TV shows including Chicago Med, Roswell New Mexico and Florida Man.

Caleb McLaughlin plays Nathaniel 'Nate' Jackson

Caleb McLaughlin as Nate in The Deliverance. Aaron Ricketts/Netflix

Who is Nathaniel 'Nate' Jackson? The eldest of the kids, who begins behaving unusually.

What else has Caleb McLaughlin been in? McLaughlin is mainly known for his role as Lucas in Stranger Things, while previous film credits include High Flying Bird, Concrete Cowboy and The Book of Clarence.

Demi Singleton plays Shante Jackson

Demi Singleton as Shante Jackson in The Deliverance. Netflix

Who is Shante Jackson? Ebony's youngest daughter, who also starts to act strangely.

What else has Demi Singleton been in? Singleton played the young Serena Williams in King Richard and has had main roles in the TV shows Godfathers of Harlem and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor plays Reverend Bernice James

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor as Reverend james in The Deliverance. Matt Miller/Netflix

Who is Reverend Bernice James? A reverend who hears of Ebony's struggles with possession and offers to help.

What else has Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor been in? Ellis-Taylor has appeared in a number of high profile films including Ray, The Taking of Pelham 123, The Help, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Color Purple, Origin and King Richard – earning an Oscar nomination for her role in the latter.

She's also a regular face on TV, with Emmy-nominated roles in When They See Us and Lovecraft Country.

Mo'Nique plays Cynthia Henry

Mo'Nique as Cynthia Henry in The Deliverance. Aaron Ricketts/Netflix

Who is Cynthia Henry? A department of child services worker who has a contentious relationship with Ebony and her family.

What else has Mo'Nique been in? Mo'Nique is known for her work in stand-up comedy as well as an acting career, and won an Oscar for her role in 2009 film Precious – also directed by Lee Daniels.

