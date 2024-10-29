Some fans may be wondering while watching the film whether it is entirely fictional or whether it is actually based on a true story. Well, never fear - we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about whether A Man Called Otto is based on a true story.

Is A Man Called Otto based on a true story?

Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto. Sony

Not exactly. A Man Called Otto is in fact based on an American remake of a 2015 Swedish film, A Man Called Ove, which starred Rolf Lassgård and was released to critical acclaim.

That film was itself based on a 2012 novel of the same name, which was written by Fredrik Backman.

The synopsis for the novel says: "Ove is almost certainly the grumpiest man you will ever meet. He thinks himself surrounded by idiots - joggers, neighbours who can't reverse a trailer properly and shop assistants who talk in code.

"But isn't it rare, these days, to find such old-fashioned clarity of belief and deed? Such unswerving conviction about what the world should be, and a lifelong dedication to making it just so? In the end, you will see, there is something about Ove that is quite irresistible..."

Although a fictional story with imagined characters and scenarios, there was a small kernel of truth in it, as Backman was inspired to write the novel by real events.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What story is A Man Called Ove inspired by?

Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto. Sony

Fredrik Backman has previously revealed that he got his inspiration to write A Man Called Ove after reading an article by a fellow writer who witnessed a real man called Ove having a public outburst while buying tickets for an art museum. His outburst only stopped when his wife stepped in to smooth over the situation.

Having read this story, Backman was inspired to start writing blog posts, which were titled I Am a Man Called Ove.

In the posts, he wrote about annoyances and pet peeves from the now fictional character's perspective, after which he realised his creation could be the centre of a full-length novel.

A Man Called Otto is available to stream on Netflix now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.