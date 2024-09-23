Speaking back in May about her character's send-off, Spiridakos said that the season finale "really did" set out what she hoped for her character Detective Hailey Upton.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It really all came together and I think this finale has been so nice because, creatively, there’s a bit of everybody in it. There’s just so much. And so you look at it and I’m very proud of that element of it, that there’s a piece of everybody in that finale."

There's already been some exciting casting announcements ahead of season 12's release, but when can we expect Chicago PD to return to our screens? Read on to find out.

Chicago PD season 12 premieres on Wednesday 25th September and will air weekly on Wednesday evenings at 10pm, being bookended by the other One Chicago shows also.

As of now, a UK release date has not yet been revealed for Chicago PD season 12 but we'd expect it would air a few months after the US and would return to Sky Witness and NOW, where it has previously aired.

Chicago PD season 12 cast

Benjamin Levy Aquilar as Dante Torres in Chicago PD. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Season 11 saw the departure of Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton, so it's safe to say we likely won't be seeing Upton in season 12. We'd expect all the main cast to be returning and now, there have also been some exciting new cast additions.

Toya Turner (New Amsterdam) has joined the cast in a series regular role as police officer Yara Page and could be a potential love interest for Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Deadline reports.

It's not Turner's first stint in the One Chicago universe, with the actress having previously had roles in both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med but in different characters to her new Chicago PD role.

It has also been confirmed that Shawn Hatosy will be joining the cast as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, set to make his debut in the season 12 premiere. The character is set to bring a "new dynamic for the [Intelligence] unit," showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider (via TVLine).

"I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on," Sigan adds.

The cast we'd expect to see in Chicago PD season 12 are as follows.

Jason Beghe as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Toya Turner as Yara Page

Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid

What will happen in Chicago PD season 12?

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

The official NBC synopsis for Chicago PD season 12 reads: "Chicago PD is back for an all-new season as the Intelligence Unit continues to protect the city — and each other — at all costs.

"Led by the tough but fair Sergeant Hank Voight, the team is committed to seeking justice and cracking down on crime to make Chicago a safer place."

As it's a procedural drama, we'd expect the team to tackle new cases every episode and be introduced to a guest cast with new problems and stories. But of course, it wouldn't quite be Chicago PD without following the interpersonal dramas of the police force and its main characters.

Is there a trailer for Chicago PD season 12?

Not yet! But we'll be sure to keep this article updated when one drops.

Chicago PD is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK. Sign up for Sky TV here.

