Following news of the show's cancellation, Revri penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the creatives behind the series and the audience.

He said: "As this chapter closes I can’t help but reminisce on how incredible the last 3 years have been. I absolutely love this show and all of the amazing characters and the lessons they teach.

"None of them would’ve been bought to life if it wasn’t for my incredible co-stars, who taught me more than I could ever explain in writing, I am beyond grateful to you all."

Revri thanked showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz and casting director David Rapaport, and added: "Last but not least I need to thank all of you. From every edit, to every cosplay, to every drawing, to every watch party, to every stream.

"You all are the heartbeat of this show and we are all so grateful for the love and support you have given us from the moment it was released."

Co-star George Rexstrew commented: "My Charles forever ❤️."

Yuyu Kitt, who played Niko, also shared a message, writing: "I will be forever grateful for Dead Boy Detectives and the lessons it has taught me and the people it has brought into my life.

"Thank YOU for taking your time out of your lives to watch our show, share such loving support and go on this journey with us. Your messages have truly resonated with me, and I feel incredibly fortunate that you’ve all felt such a connection with the characters and the story."

She added: "It’s hard when the people you love leave, but no one is ever gone, find us on Netflix for a rewatch or come check us out, it’s never too late. Case closed for now, see you on the next adventure."

Briana Cuoco, who played Jenny the Butcher, went on to say: "Wasn’t sure if i was going to post on my feed about this but decided i want my gratitude and love for this to live on here forever.

"It was a wonderful and wild 3 year journey making this show and we were all so excited for the possibility of what was to come. im so proud of what we made and im so sad the lives of these characters were cut short.

"Thank you to the best crew, our writers, every wonderful director we got to work with and every single person behind the camera. the deepest thank you to @steveyockey76, @schwartzapproved, @davidrapaport, berlanti and wb for letting me have jenny. it’s hard to even put into words how much i love her and all she represents. Lastly, the biggest thank you to those who watched and fell in love with these characters!"

Meanwhile, Kassius Nelson, who played Crystal, said: "What a crazy, wild and wonderful ride the past three years have been! I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to work and collaborate with so many incredibly talented creatives and I am beyond grateful for the experiences I have had!

"We’re all so deeply sorry for the cancellation of the show and that you won’t be able to see these characters you love grow and live alongside you! We had so much we wanted to share with you and so many more characters we wanted you to meet!

"I want to say a massive T H A N K Y O U to our fantastic crew that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this show to life! To @steveyockey76 and @schwartzapproved and our amazing team of writers for creating these complex but loveable characters and allowing us to live in their world (rent free)!

"And lastly thank YOU for your support and love of our wonderful show that celebrates queerness, chosen family, uniqueness and so so much more! I look forward to meeting you in other worlds, through other characters but until then Dead Boy Detectives will always be there to keep you company when you need!"

Showrunners Yockey and Schwartz previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about their hopes for future seasons.

Yockey said: "We're just in a 'wait and see' mode right now. We have a plan for season 2, we have ideas for season 3 [for] any Netflix execs who are watching.

"It does feel like the type of show where – it does have this overriding mythology – but because it's 'case of the week', it feels a little bit like it could just keep going, so obviously we'd love to make more. It was a wonderful experience."

Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz added: "Our characters are continuously growing, so it feels like there's so much space in their friendship group to explore."

Dead Boy Detectives is available to stream on Netflix. The Sandman season 2 is coming soon. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

