The Channel 4 drama is a drama that "speaks to young people about one of the most urgent issues in their lives" and is presented with "an energy and style that will cut through and trigger debate across age groups", according to the broadcaster's commissioning editor, Rita Daniels.

New drama Consent lands on our screens this week, and as well as being an important tale based on true events, it's also home to a cast of stellar rising talent.

We follow Natalie as she gets a scholarship to an elite private school, and although she's deemed an 'outsider' by those around her, she bonds with Archie, the rich high achiever. But when boundaries are crossed one night at a party, their trust is broken and the school must deal with the accusations. How will they cope with the allegations made against 'one of their own'?

It's set to be one hour of tense, topical television, but who stars in the new film? Read on to learn all about the cast and characters in Consent.

Consent cast

Lashay Anderson plays Natalie

Lashay Anderson as Natalie in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Natalie? Natalie has won herself a scholarship to attend the school but is working class and clever, from an opposite background to Archie’s and many others at her new school. Nevertheless, Archie and Natalie instantly bond through their shared sense of being an outsider.

But after one night at a party, boundaries are crossed and trust is broken between them, resulting in Natalie making an accusation against Archie.

What else has Lashay Anderson been in? Anderson has starred in Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, and is also set to star in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Black Cake, the family drama murder-mystery co-produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Tom Victor plays Archie

Tom Victor as Archie in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Archie? Archie is the embodiment of the school – he's rich, privileged and an academic high achiever. He and his friends are avid users of social media but their online existence is dominated by 'lad culture' (which he doesn’t really feel he belongs to) and porn.

What else has Tom Victor been in? Tom Victor is a newcomer who will be making his on-screen debut in Consent.

Rhea Norwood plays Alice

Alice and Lily in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Alice? Alice is one of Natalie's friends and part of the recently-added female students to the school's sixth form. In the trailer, though, she seems slightly sceptical over Natalie's version of events. Who will she end up siding with?

What else has Rhea Norwood been in? Norwood starred in Netflix's Heartstopper as Imogen Heaney and has also starred in Kill Them with Kindness.

Nell Barlow plays Lily

Who is Lily? Lily is another of Natalie's friends and part of the cohort of female students recently added to the school. Unlike Alice, in the trailer, she is quick to point out that Archie "took advantage" of Natalie. She could be an integral part of Natalie's support system.

What else has Nell Barlow been in? As well as being a BIFA Award-winner and part of BAFTA's 2022 group of Breakthrough stars, the actor has starred in Julian Fellowes's adaptation of Doctor Thorne, Married to a Paedophile, Behind Her Eyes and coming-of-age feature film Sweetheart.

Ty Tennant plays Raffy

Ty Tennant as Raffy in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Raffy? Raffy is one of Archie's friends. He's part of the group of boys whose conversations are dominated by porn culture, often describing imagined, exaggerated encounters with girls.

What else has Ty Tennant been in? The 20-year-old actor, who is the son of Georgia and David Tennant, has most recently starred as Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Other small roles include in Tolkien, Doom Patrol, Casualty, Around the World in 80 Days, and as Tom Gresham in the Fox/Canal+ series War of the Worlds.

Denzel Baidoo plays Kojo

Denzel Baidoo as Kojo in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Kojo? Kojo is another member of Archie's friendship group, who appears to be encouraging his behaviour in the trailer for the new drama.

What else has Denzel Baidoo been in? Baidoo has starred in Apple TV+'s Suspicion and Channel 4's Screw, with other small roles in Reflection and Breakable.

Alex Heath plays Kyle

Dee Ahluwalia as Navjot and Alex Heath as Kyle in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Kyle? Another part of Archie's friendship group, Kyle appears to be a calculated member of the cohort, saying to Archie in the trailer: "I think you need to delete that video."

What else has Alex Heath been in? Heath has most recently featured in The Serpent Queen as a young Prince Henri, but has also starred in Boiling Point, Suspicion and War of the Worlds.

Dee Ahluwalia plays Navjot

Who is Navjot? While not much is known about Ahluwalia's character as of now, we can assume that he is part of the 'lad culture' that has dominated the school - but will the new allegations against Archie force him and the school to change?

What else has Dee Ahluwalia been in? Ahluwalia has had a variety of small TV roles including EastEnders, Casualty, Sex Education and How to Be a Person.

Kimberley Nixon plays Ms Parkinson

Kimberley Nixon as Ms Parkinson in Consent. Channel 4

Who is Ms Parkinson? Ms Parkinson is one of the teachers at the school and appears to be a stern figure in the drama's trailer, which shows her calling Archie to the headmaster and escorting him to his office.

What else has Kimberley Nixon been in? The Welsh actress is perhaps best known for her roles in Cranford and Fresh Meat, but has also starred in Wild Child, Death in Paradise, The Salisbury Poisonings and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Additional cast members for Consent also include:

Richard Harrington as Headmaster

Geoffrey Streatfeild as Lawrence

Elen Rhys as Fiona

Matthew Doman as Rob

Emma Dennis-Edwards as Sara

Tonya Smith as Lisa

Consent airs on Channel 4 and All4 on Tuesday 7th February at 10pm.

