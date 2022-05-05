Clark star Bill Skarsgård explains outrageous opening scene

Starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular Clark Olofsson, it tells the story of his notorious, decades-long career of crime, involving multiple prison breaks and bank robberies, as he left a trail of destruction in his wake.

The latest Netflix true crime series, Clark , is now available to stream in full – and it's unlike any other true crime series you've seen before.

One thing that sets the series apart is its fantastical style, with the whole series told from Clark's perspective in a heightened reality, and this is no more apparent than in the show's opening scene.

In the earliest moments of the series, we follow the camera inside Olofsson's mother's womb to find baby Clark inside, with Skarsgård's face superimposed.

Now, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview, Skarsgård has confirmed this scene had been in director Jonas Åkerlund's mind from the earliest moments of the series' development.

Bill Skarsgård in Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Skarsgård said: "If you read any of the stories about Clark there's all of these factual events, which by themselves are crazy, but then there's also him retelling them. And he's very comedic in nature so they become very funny.

"And Jonas is so good at telling it that way and the opening was something that he had in mind very early, before the script was even written.

"He was like, 'That's how I open the show, I open with the camera going in to his mom, like through into the womb, and then out, and it's Clark Olofsson’s first breakout'."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Well, it's certainly one way to have your central character make an entrance.

You can read our full review of Clark here, and stay tuned to to read the full chat with Bill Skarsgård in his Big RT Interview.

Clark is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.