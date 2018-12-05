It's a twisted festive period in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special trailer
Kiernan Shipka’s young witch looks set to encounter a few unexpected – and unwelcome – guests this Christmas
Published: Wednesday, 5 December 2018 at 10:07 am
The Spellman family are in for a haunting holiday this year by the looks of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special trailer.
Advertisement
In the new Netflix teaser, we see Kiernan Shipka’s young witch Sabrina and her aunts Hilda and Zelda preparing to celebrate the winter solstice, when families gather to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories around the burning yule log… obviously.
- The best horror movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix
- When is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 on Netflix?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
But it’s not all yuletide joy, far from it, as it looks like Sabrina is in for a confrontation with the Dark Lord – and a few other creepy characters...
The holidays can be such a witch.
Advertisement
The Christmas special lands on Netflix on Friday 14th December
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement