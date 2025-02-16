And clearly it was a role Trixie was born to play because after a meeting with the powers that be, she returned with the news that they live to fight another day.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, George said that she was enjoying exploring this new dimension of her character, who she's played since 2012.

"It's like she's sort of come into her own and she's realised her worth," said the actor.

"And she's fighting hard and she's sort of embodying her masculine. And that goes with her fashion as well, which I'm really enjoying.

"The power suits, there was something about embodying the masculine. The way that she goes into meetings, and the way that she has to stand up against these really powerful men, we wanted to mirror that in the fashion as well. So I think we did that.

Megan Cusack chimed in, adding that there's "strength in clothing".

"Strong. Yeah, exactly," agreed George. "The shoulder pads are bigger, the lapels are bigger."

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane and Helen George as Trixie Aylward.

It's certainly a welcome change for Trixie, who spent much of last season in turmoil due to Matthew's financial troubles and his subsequent decision to leave for New York, where he's still based.

The midwife previously told Sister Julienne that the couple plan on returning to England sooner rather than later, but George later told RadioTimes.com that she doesn't know what the future holds for them.

"Who knows!" she said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

As for the rest of the characters, the teaser for the next episode promises plenty of action, including Joyce receiving a date for her disciplinary hearing, and an important development for May Turner, which actor Laura Main previously hinted at.

"I just want everything to be OK with May," she said. "I really, really do.

"I love those children, I love working with those actors, I genuinely love them and they're a wonderful unit, and I just sort of hope it's OK.

"And yes, of course, we are still technically fostering her, so there is always that concern."

Main went on to say that there is "a bit more of that in this series", but she didn't go into detail about what's in store.

But there will be no Call the Midwife this week due to the BAFTA Film Awards, which has bumped the season's penultimate episode to Sunday 23rd February.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

