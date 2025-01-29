Call the Midwife's Laura Main says there is "always concern" about May
"I just want everything to be OK."
Season 14 of Call the Midwife has so far proved to be a settled affair for the Turner family, which is a welcome change following the events of the last instalment.
When May nearly drowned during a trip to the seaside, Shelagh and Patrick Turner were subjected to a formal review after concerns were raised by her biological mother in Hong Kong.
And had they failed to meet the criteria, their daughter could have been removed from their care.
Thankfully, they passed with flying colours and Miss Tang was also satisfied with the outcome, much to the relief of the Call the Midwife fandom.
But Laura Main has since revealed that they're not completely out of the woods.
"I just want everything to be OK with May," she said at the Radio Times Covers Party. "I really, really do.
"I love those children, I love working with those actors, I genuinely love them and they're a wonderful unit, and I just sort of hope it's OK.
"And yes, of course, we are still technically fostering her, so there is always that concern."
Main went on to say that there is "a bit more of that in this series", but she didn't go into detail about what's in store.
"What's also been nice for this series is I've had a lovely variety in what nurse Shelagh Turner is doing," she added.
"So it's delivering babies, it's district nursing as well, with adult cases and with the child case that we had last week [about a young boy with special needs who had lost his place at school].
"So I've had a lovely series of all sorts of different things. It's been great."
Call the Midwife is showing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
