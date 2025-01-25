In the end, the team at Nonnatus House named the baby June and sent her to live at an orphanage, and fans were quick to praise the show for shining a light on the condition.

Heidi Thomas, the show's executive producer and writer, shared a statement in response to the fan reaction, saying: "Everyone at Call the Midwife was very moved to hear that baby June’s story has provoked such interest.

"She received her diagnosis of spina bifida in 1970, and although times change, concerns around the condition remain the same.

"We often feature challenging and emotional medical issues on the show, and are delighted when our audiences go straight to trusted sources, such as the NHS website, for further information.

"Our own postbag has been enormous this week, with fans of the show writing in to share their own experience of spina bifida, and thank us for telling June’s story.

"It is an absolute privilege to be able to educate, entertain and connect with people in this way."

Thomas's reaction was posted to the show's Instagram page, alongside the news that NHS England has reported a surge in website enquiries into the condition since the episode aired, getting over 18,000 hits in a single hour following the episode.

Professor Simon Kenny, NHS England national clinical director for children and young people, also reacted to the show's impact, saying: "Spina bifida is a serious condition that can have a big impact on people’s health and lives.

"The care available has transformed massively since the 1970s, with significant advances in foetal, orthopaedic, spinal and neurosurgery helping to hugely improve children’s lives and opportunities.

"Storylines in programmes like Call the Midwife are powerful in spreading awareness and helping prevention – and of course the NHS website is always there to give clear, factual advice to anyone who wants to find out more about these conditions."

This week's episode of Call the Midwife will see the Nonnatus team preparing for the arrival of a new nun and trainee midwife, while Dr Turner is taken aback when a mother of seven asks for an abortion.

Call the Midwife continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

