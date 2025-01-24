Call the Midwife's new arrival gets off to an awkward start with Sister Monica Joan
Sister Catherine is trying her best to make a good impression.
It seems as though things are set to get off to a bit of a bumpy start for new Call the Midwife character Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers).
The brand new sister is set to be introduced in this week's episode, and courtesy of an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, we can see that she's trying to make a good impression with Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) – but to little avail, it seems.
In the clip (above), Sister Catherine spots a crafts bag full of sewing needles and yarn, but is stopped when Sister Monica walks in, saying that she'll find "nothing of interest or merit" in there.
Thinking that the bag is used for recreation, Sister Catherine says as much to Sister Monica, who reveals that she doesn't have an interest in embroidery unless it's for an "ecclesiastic purpose".
It's something that Sister Catherine admits she's struggling with herself, finding a recreation that is ecclesiastic, thereby meaning suitable for a member of the clergy.
"My hobby was always trampolining and there's nothing ecclesiastical about that... there was also golf, because my parents both played. It was assumed that we would too," she says.
"Parents assume much in my experience," Sister Monica Joan offers. "You can't stop them," Sister Catherine replies.
Wanting to fill the growing awkward silence, Sister Catherine says that she tried crochet as a new hobby but settled on origami in the end.
With a polite – if slightly uncomfortable – smile, Sister Monica silently leaves the room.
What's Sister Monica thinking about the new arrival? Well, here's to hoping that was the first and last awkward interaction for the pair.
It was revealed just this week that Sister Catherine would be joining the cast as a new addition with an emotional backstory.
As hinted at in the clip, Sister Catherine comes from a close-knit family of three siblings and two working parents, but surprised them all when she announced she'd be living a life to serve God.
Attempting to hide her faith from them initially, she was eventually found out and is subsequently estranged from them all, which will likely come up in her storyline as we get to know her more.
For now, she has the comfort of Nonnatus House and will be training as a midwife – but she still has some big decisions to make.
A teaser, courtesy of the BBC and Neal Street Productions, reads: "The closer Catherine gets to taking her First Vows, the more afraid she becomes.
"Is she doing the right thing? Can a life lived in the service of God and strangers ever justify the pain she has caused to those who have loved her all her life?"
Call the Midwife continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
