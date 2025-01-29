Call the Midwife first look as Rosalind opens up to Joyce about Cyril romance
It looks as though Rosalind is set to open up to her friend about her blossoming romance with Cyril.
Having joined Nonnatus House at the same time, it's safe to say that Rosalind and Joyce are two peas in a pod and have been close friends for some time now.
Well, it seems as though Rosalind is set to finally open up to Joyce about her growing feelings for social worker Cyril.
With Cyril having travelled back to Jamaica to visit his wife Lucille, it's understandable Rosalind has wanted to keep her feelings for Cyril under wraps until he returns and confirms what's going on within his own marriage.
But in first-look pictures of this week's episode of Call the Midwife, it looks as though Rosalind and Joyce could have the perfect opportunity to share some secrets.
In the images, we see that the pair are helping out at a stall for the Poplar Commonwealth Games that are set to unfold, and while we'll just have to tune in to see what their conversation will be, it could result in Rosalind finally coming clean about her feelings towards Cyril.
We do know that Cyril is set to make a return this week, having departed earlier this month to see Lucille.
As all well know, the last we saw of Cyril's wife Lucille was back in January 2023 after Lucille moved back to Jamaica in the aftermath of a miscarriage and in the wake of Enoch Powell's chilling Rivers of Blood speech.
Since then, Lucille and Cyril's relationship status has remained a relative mystery, but we're sure with his return to Poplar, his news will either bring clarity or sadness to Rosalind about their own future.
The synopsis for the episode reads: "A solo delivery puts Sister Julienne's skills to the utmost test, and she must find the strength to help the mother through a traumatic birth whilst overcoming her own personal crisis.
"The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung, and Violet decides to create the Poplar Commonwealth Games in an official, safe capacity and enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica."
Read more:
- Call the Midwife's Sister Julienne appears concerned in teaser
- Call the Midwife's Joyce set to quiz Rosalind on Cyril romance
In other images of this week's episode, we can see both Sister Julienne and new addition Sister Catherine looking rather stony-faced as they appear to be in the middle of a church service or prayer session.
While we know that Sister Julienne is set to face a mother with a traumatic birth in Sunday night's episode, the beloved character has also had the weight of the world on her shoulders these past weeks.
With the future of Nonnatus House hanging in the balance, we're sure it continues to hang like a dark cloud over Sister Julienne, but with Sister Catherine also going through her own fair share of personal problems, could the pair end up sharing a heartfelt moment of friendship?
We'll just have to wait and see.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.