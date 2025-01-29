With Cyril having travelled back to Jamaica to visit his wife Lucille, it's understandable Rosalind has wanted to keep her feelings for Cyril under wraps until he returns and confirms what's going on within his own marriage.

But in first-look pictures of this week's episode of Call the Midwife, it looks as though Rosalind and Joyce could have the perfect opportunity to share some secrets.

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson in Call the Midwife.

In the images, we see that the pair are helping out at a stall for the Poplar Commonwealth Games that are set to unfold, and while we'll just have to tune in to see what their conversation will be, it could result in Rosalind finally coming clean about her feelings towards Cyril.

We do know that Cyril is set to make a return this week, having departed earlier this month to see Lucille.

As all well know, the last we saw of Cyril's wife Lucille was back in January 2023 after Lucille moved back to Jamaica in the aftermath of a miscarriage and in the wake of Enoch Powell's chilling Rivers of Blood speech.

Since then, Lucille and Cyril's relationship status has remained a relative mystery, but we're sure with his return to Poplar, his news will either bring clarity or sadness to Rosalind about their own future.

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "A solo delivery puts Sister Julienne's skills to the utmost test, and she must find the strength to help the mother through a traumatic birth whilst overcoming her own personal crisis.

"The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung, and Violet decides to create the Poplar Commonwealth Games in an official, safe capacity and enlists the help of Cyril, who has returned from Jamaica."

In other images of this week's episode, we can see both Sister Julienne and new addition Sister Catherine looking rather stony-faced as they appear to be in the middle of a church service or prayer session.

While we know that Sister Julienne is set to face a mother with a traumatic birth in Sunday night's episode, the beloved character has also had the weight of the world on her shoulders these past weeks.

With the future of Nonnatus House hanging in the balance, we're sure it continues to hang like a dark cloud over Sister Julienne, but with Sister Catherine also going through her own fair share of personal problems, could the pair end up sharing a heartfelt moment of friendship?

We'll just have to wait and see.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

