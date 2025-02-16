In last week's episode, Joyce told Rosalind that she and Cyril were from "different worlds", explaining that: "The people who don't like him won't like you, and vice versa. And they wont be afraid of showing it or saying it."

It seems as though Joyce will now be taking her thoughts to Cyril as well - but will he and Rosalind listen, or will they follow their hearts and try to make a relationship work?

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

In other images, we see Joyce facing her disciplinary hearing alongside Jenny Agutter's Sister Julienne, who is seen trying to comfort her.

Last week's episode saw Joyce attempting to help a racist soon-to-be-mother, who blamed Joyce for her developing deep vein thrombosis, after not letting her examine her properly.

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Bernie vowed to make a formal complaint about Joyce, with that now set to be examined in the disciplinary hearing in this week's episode.

Another image sees Patrick, Shelagh and May in another hearing, seemingly regarding May's adoptive status and whether she can stay with the Turners or will be moved to an environment her birth mother is happier with.

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Gareth Clarke as Family Lawyer in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

The episode will be the penultimate instalment of this season, to be followed by one final episode in March.

Call the Midwife will return on Sunday 23rd February at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

