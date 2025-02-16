Call the Midwife's Cyril faces stern talking to from Joyce in spoiler pics
The drama returns to BBC One next week after a one-week break.
Call the Midwife may not have aired this week, but the drama is back on BBC One next Sunday, and we've got some early insights with some images from the new episode.
One image sees Joyce and Cyril appearing to have a difficult conversation, after the former warned Rosalind off pursuing a romance with him.
In last week's episode, Joyce told Rosalind that she and Cyril were from "different worlds", explaining that: "The people who don't like him won't like you, and vice versa. And they wont be afraid of showing it or saying it."
It seems as though Joyce will now be taking her thoughts to Cyril as well - but will he and Rosalind listen, or will they follow their hearts and try to make a relationship work?
In other images, we see Joyce facing her disciplinary hearing alongside Jenny Agutter's Sister Julienne, who is seen trying to comfort her.
Read more:
- Virdee star Staz Nair explains why it was "actually terrifying" to play the lead
- Fear thriller with Line of Duty and Doctor Who stars confirms Prime Video release date
Last week's episode saw Joyce attempting to help a racist soon-to-be-mother, who blamed Joyce for her developing deep vein thrombosis, after not letting her examine her properly.
Bernie vowed to make a formal complaint about Joyce, with that now set to be examined in the disciplinary hearing in this week's episode.
Another image sees Patrick, Shelagh and May in another hearing, seemingly regarding May's adoptive status and whether she can stay with the Turners or will be moved to an environment her birth mother is happier with.
The episode will be the penultimate instalment of this season, to be followed by one final episode in March.
Call the Midwife will return on Sunday 23rd February at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.