But there will be no further developments this Sunday evening, which is when the BBC period drama typically airs, after it was bumped from the schedule.

Read on to find out why.

Why isn't Call the Midwife on this weekend?

Awards season is well underway with the return of the BAFTA film awards, which will air on Sunday 16th February on BBC One from 7-9.05pm, which sadly means no Call the Midwife this week.

David Tennant is hosting for the second consecutive year, with films in the running for major awards including Wicked, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Anora, Conclave and Dune: Part Two.

But Miss Austen will air as normal after the ceremony has wrapped.

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Gareth Clarke as Family Lawyer in Call the Midwife BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Sadly, you'll have to wait until Sunday 23rd February for the penultimate episode of Call the Midwife season 14.

We already know that Sister Catherine is struggling with her "peace of mind", Joyce receives a date for her disciplinary hearing, and there's an important development for May Turner, which actor Laura Main hinted at at the Radio Times Covers Party in January.

"I just want everything to be OK with May," she said. "I really, really do.

"I love those children, I love working with those actors, I genuinely love them and they're a wonderful unit, and I just sort of hope it's OK.

"And yes, of course, we are still technically fostering her, so there is always that concern."

Main went on to say that there is "a bit more of that in this series", but she didn't go into detail about what's in store.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.