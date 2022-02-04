In an episode 6 preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com , the nurses are in the midst of a team meeting to deal with their increased workload.

This weekend's episode of Call the Midwife could see someone die as an unwelcome guest visits Nonnatus House.

Though Trixie and Phyllis are gone, the Nonnatus House staff still plan to provide the same amount of care to Poplar's residents – even if they might have to stick to stricter times.

Their meeting is interrupted, however, by a terrible sound.

"A bird has come into our home," a frantic Sister Monica Joan cries before she's instructed to climb off the furniture.

She's been chasing away a black bird that has flown inside. "A bird in the house presages bad news," she says.

While they debate whether or not the bird is a harbinger of death, it continues to fly around Nonnatus. And though Nancy provides some comic relief with a Hitchcock reference, it definitely feels like we could lose another member of the team.

The feeling is not helped when Sister Monica Joan adds, "Some among us are about to meet our maker." Even if Shelagh is convinced the only one about to meet their maker is that bird.

Take a look for yourself in the clip below:

With the team already down two members, we'd hate to see someone else go, especially if it's to meet their maker.

Luckily it looks like the episode will have plenty to distract us from that though, with Matthew dealing with some squatters in his warehouse and Dr Turner hoping to increase measles vaccination numbers.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 6th February at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.

