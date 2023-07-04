Burn the House Down release date

More than a decade later, she still strongly believes a family friend – who later became her stepmother – was the true culprit behind the blaze, taking extreme measures to uncover conclusive evidence.

Burn the House Down is the latest Japanese original on the streaming service, following grim fantasy Alice in Borderland and sumo wrestling drama Sanctuary.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series.

Burn the House Down will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023.

All episodes will drop at once, allowing subscribers to binge at their own pace.

Burn the House Down cast

Mei Nagano leads the cast of Burn the House Down, playing a young woman who infiltrates her childhood home under a fake name, purporting to be a cleaner – but harbouring an ulterior motive.

The cast of Burn the House Down also includes Asuka Kudo, Taishi Nakagawa, Yuri Tsunematsu, Kie Kitano, Michiko Kichise, Mitsuhiro Oikawa.

What is Burn the House Down about?

Burn the House Down. Netflix

Burn the House Down follows Anzu Murata (Nagano), a woman whose early years were devastated by a fire that engulfed her family home.

Her mother was accused of starting the blaze, leading to the disintegration of her parents' marriage and her father getting together with somebody else.

But Anzu has long harboured suspicions about her eventual stepmother – who was present on the night of the cataclysmic incident – and is now taking drastic measures in her quest for justice.

Under a fake name, she gets a job as a housekeeper for the new owners of the restored home, where she hopes to make a discovery that proves her biological mother's innocence.

But the new occupants could have secrets of their own.

Burn the House Down trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for its original series Burn the House Down in June 2023, drumming up anticipation for its release on the service the following month. Watch now:

Burn the House Down comes to Netflix on Thursday 13th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

