The story unfolds from the perspective of Dr Abbey Henderson (Joanne Froggatt), an acute medicine consultant at a major city hospital, taking us inside the first two devastating 'waves' of the pandemic.

The series comes hot on the heels of another impactful and shocking true story – Mr Bates vs the Post Office – and may instil a similar response in viewers. Here's when you can watch ITV's Breathtaking.

When is Breathtaking episode 2 on ITV1?

Breathtaking. ITV

Breathtaking episode 2 will be broadcast tonight (Tuesday 20th February) at 9pm on ITV1.

According to the synopsis, the next chapter will see the hospital and its staff reach their "limits", as the tragedy of the pandemic deepens.

Is Breathtaking available to stream?

Yes! If you prefer to watch the show at your leisure or all at once, you have the option to do so via free, ad-supported streaming service ITVX.

All three episodes of Breathtaking are currently available to stream there.

Breathtaking release schedule

For those who prefer to stick to the show's daily schedule, here's when to expect the remaining episodes of Breathtaking on ITV1.

Breathtaking episode 1 – Monday 19th February, 9pm (ITV1/all episodes launched on ITVX)

Breathtaking episode 2 – Tuesday 20th February, 9pm (ITV1)

Breathtaking episode 3 – Wednesday 21st February, 9pm (ITV1) – series finale

Breathtaking is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

