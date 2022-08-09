In fact, the show has been such a success that some fans are already calling for another spin-off to be created that keeps the world of Breaking Bad alive for even longer.

Better Call Saul will undoubtedly go down as one of the best – if not the best – TV spin-offs of all time when it draws to a close next week.

And although series boss Vince Gilligan has admitted that he can very much see the appeal of further shows, he's also said he's wary about having too much of a good thing.

"I can definitely imagine revisiting it," he told Rolling Stone magazine in a recent interview. "Selfishly, I’d like to do so, to keep this thing going.

"But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they’re on TV or in the movies. And I think there’s a certain point, and it’s hard to define, where you’ve done too much in the same universe," he continued.

"And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows."

Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk in Breaking Bad. AMC

Gilligan added that the main thing he was worried about was that he might become "too much of a one-trick pony".

"Yes, I could do more with this universe," he said. "And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I’ll come crawling back.

"But right now, whether there’s more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it’s time to do something new."

Whatever Gilligan does decide to do next will undoubtedly be exciting for his fans, given that Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are both now regarded as amongst the very best TV shows ever made.

The final episode of Better Call Saul airs next week (on Netflix in the UK) and will bring the story of Bob Odenkirk's character Jimmy McGill – also known as Saul Goodman and subsequently as Gene – to a close for good.

