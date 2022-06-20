AMC wants more Breaking Bad spin-offs after Better Call Saul

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, has confirmed that the network’s door "is always open" for another spin-off, and that it’s just a matter of getting series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould on board.

AMC's Better Call Saul may be coming to a close this summer, but the Breaking Bad universe will hopefully continue to expand.

"I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it," he said during an interview with Variety.

He continued: "I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe'."

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul AMC

Better Call Saul – which is a prequel to Breaking Bad – follows attorney Saul Goodman/ Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he began representing Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the chemist-turned-meth dealer.

Running for six seasons on AMC, the crime drama was critically acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim on Better Call Saul, previously touched on the possibility of getting her own spin-off.

"You know, Peter and Vince have said publicly that though they feel that there are stories, mine included, that are worthwhile to continue to tell, that they do want to step away from this franchise for a beat," she told Deadline.

"So that’s all I can say about that. You’d have to ask them for specifics beyond that. Nobody is being coy about anything, but I’m also very grateful that they and fans feel like there is an ellipse to who Kim is and who Kim was."

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US.

Advertisement

Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit our TV guide for more to watch.