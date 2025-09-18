The cast also includes the likes of Cleopatra Coleman and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Black Rabbit.

Black Rabbit cast: Who stars in the Netflix thriller?

Below is the main line-up for Black Rabbit. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Jude Law as Jake Friedken

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes

Dagmara Dominczyk as Val

Chris Coy as Babbitt

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso

Abbey Lee as Anna

Odessa Young as Gen

Robin de Jesús as Tony

Amir Malaklou as Naveen

Don Harvey as Matt

Forrest Weber as Junior

Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein

Gus Birney as Mel Whitney

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

Steve Witting as Andy

Jude Law plays Jake Friedken

Jude Law as Jake Friedken in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Jake Friedken? Jake is the owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge.

What else has Jude Law been in? Law is known for his roles in films including The Talented Mr Ripley, AI: Artificial Intelligence, Road to Perdition, Cold Mountain, Alfie, The Aviator, The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes, Contagion, Hugo, Anna Karenina, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Captain Marvel, as well as series such as The Young Pope and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Jason Bateman plays Vince Friedken

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Vince Friedken? Vince is Jake's brother, who brings trouble wherever he goes.

What else has Jason Bateman been in? Bateman is known for his roles in films including Starsky & Hutch, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Juno, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hancock, Tropic Thunder, Paul, Horrible Bosses, The Change-Up, Identity Thief, The Gift, Zootopia and Carry On, as well as series such as Valerie, Arrested Development and Ozark.

Cleopatra Coleman plays Estelle

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Estelle? Estelle is an interior designer who has worked with Jake.

What else has Cleopatra Coleman been in? Coleman has had roles in series including Neighbours, The Last Man on Earth, Dopesick and Clipped, as well as films such as Infinity Pool, Cobweb and both parts of Rebel Moon.

Amaka Okafor plays Roxie

Amaka Okafor as Roxie in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Roxie? Roxie is an ambitious chef who works with Jake.

What else has Amaka Okafor been in? Okafor has had roles in series including Vera, The Split, Grace, Bodies and The Responder.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Wes

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Wes? Wes is a prominent musician and entrepreneur, who has worked with Jake and is in a relationship with Estelle.

What else has Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù been in? Dìrísù has had roles in series including The Casual Vacancy, Undercover, Black Mirror, Humans, Slow Horses and Gangs of London, as well as films such as The Huntsman: Winter's War and His House.

Chris Coy plays Babbitt

Chris Coy as Babbitt in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Babbitt? Babbitt is a low-level bookie who Vince owes money to.

What else has Chris Coy been in? Coy has had roles in series including True Blood, The Walking Dead, Banshee, Homeland, Castle Rock, The Deuce, Station 19, The Peripheral, Mayfair Witches and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as films such as Detroit.

Troy Kotsur plays Joe Mancuso

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Joe Mancuso? Joe is a local bookie with ties to organised crime, who has a history with Jake and Vince.

What else has Troy Kotsur been in? Kotsur has had roles in series including The Mandalorian, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Foundation, as well as films such as CODA.

Abbey Lee plays Anna

Abbey Lee as Anna in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Anna? Anna is a bartender who works at Black Rabbit.

What else has Abbey Lee been in? Lee has had roles in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon, Office Christmas Party, The Dark Tower, Old and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, as well as series such as Lovecraft Country, Florida Man and Waco: The Aftermath.

Odessa Young plays Gen

Odessa Young as Gen in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Gen? Gen is a tattoo artist and Vince's estranged daughter.

What else has Odessa Young been in? Young has had roles in series including Tricky Business, High Life, The Stand, The Staircase and The Narrow Road to the Deep North, as well as films such as Mothering Sunday.

Robin de Jesús plays Tony

Robin de Jesús as Tony in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Tony? Tony is a chef who works at Black Rabbit.

What else has Robin de Jesús been in? Jesús has had roles in series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Welcome to Chippendales and Big Mouth, as well as films such as The Boys in the Band, tick, tick... BOOM!.

Amir Malaklou plays Naveen

Amir Malaklou as Naveen in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Naveen? Naveen is an investor in Jake's business.

What else has Amir Malaklou been in? Malaklou has had roles in films including Argo and Vice and series such as The Old Man.

Don Harvey plays Matt

Don Harvey as Matt in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Matt? Matt is an old-school Brooklyn bartender and friend of Vince's.

What else has Don Harvey been in? Harvey has had roles in films including Die Hard 2, Public Enemies, Gangster Squad, Noah and Taken 3, as well as series such as ER, Luck, The Good Wife, The Night Of, General Hospital, The Last Tycoon, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, The Deuce, Better Call Saul, Pam & Tommy and We Own This City.

Forrest Weber plays Junior

Forrest Weber as Junior in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Who is Junior? Junior is Joe's son, Babbitt's colleague and a hot-headed criminal who Vince owes money to.

What else has Forrest Weber been in? Weber has had roles in series including Gotham, Castle Rock, The Blacklist and Law & Order, as well as films such as Spotlight.

