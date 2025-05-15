Of course, the question that will be on fans minds now is whether the series will be returning for another season, picking back up with the team as investigate and prosecute more crimes.

Thankfully, we've got the low-down on the show's future right here.

Read on for everything you need to know about Law & Order: SVU season 27.

Will there be a Law & Order: SVU season 27?

Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco and Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno in Law & Order: SVU. NBCUniversal Media

There will! Law & Order: SVU was officially renewed for season 27 in May 2025, although it was a decision which was fully expected some time before that.

In April 2025 the series appointed a new showrunner, Michele Fazekas, the first time a woman has held that role on the show. She will take over from David Graziano for season 27.

The official renewal came through at the same time as a renewal for the original Law & Order series, which will head into its 25th season (that show was at one point cancelled and off air between 2010 and 2022).

When will Law & Order: SVU season 27 be released?

Ice T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola in Law & Order: SVU. Virginia Sherwood/NBC

We don't yet know exactly when Law & Order: SVU season 27 will start airing, but we can look to previous seasons for guidance.

Almost all of the show's new runs have started airing on NBC in the US in September or October, with season 25 being a notable outlier due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Given this, we would expect season 27 to start airing around September or October 2025 in the US.

Meanwhile, in the UK, season 26 started airing in April and is still airing weekly now. We would expect that season 27 will follow a fairly similar timeline, suggesting it could start airing in of April 2026 on Sky Witness.

We will keep this page updated with any more news regarding season 27's release date as we get it.

Who will return to star in Law & Order: SVU season 27?

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU. Peter Kramer/NBC

While long-time stars such as Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T will be back for season 27, there are a couple of cast members who are not expected to return as series regulars.

It was announced ahead of the show's official renewal that neither Kate Silva star Juliana Aidén Martinez nor Joe Velasco star Octavio Pisano will be back, although it was not immediately clear if the decision was made for creative reasons, if it was a financial decision, or if it was both, according to Deadline.

Given this news, these are the central cast members we are expecting to see return for Law & Order: SVU season 27:

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Peter Scanavino as Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr

Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno

We might also expect to see Kelli Giddish return for a few guest appearances as Amanda Rollins.

Is there a trailer for Law & Order: SVU season 27?

There isn't a trailer for Law & Order: SVU season 27 yet, but we will make sure to update this page once one becomes available.

For now you can watch the trailer for the season 26 finale right here.

Law & Order: SVU airs on Sky Witness in the UK.

