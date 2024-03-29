Beyond Paradise spoiler pics hint at heart-to-heart for Humphrey and Martha
The second season continues with episode 3 next week.
The second episode of Beyond Paradise aired on BBC One tonight (Friday 29th March) – and fans will no doubt already be looking ahead to next week's instalment of the Death in Paradise spin-off.
The good news is that a number of pictures have already been released teasing the third episode, and although they don't give too much away there are a few clues about what to expect.
One still shows Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) sitting on a boat and having what looks to be a deep discussion, while Martha can also be seen having a conversation with her mum Anne on the same boat in another image. But what could they be talking about?
We do know that the new episode will involve the mysterious death of an elderly woman on a fishing trawler and one of the other snaps gives us our first look at two of her three fisherman step-sons played by guest stars Louis Martin and Harry Long.
Meanwhile another new character played by Danny Webb can also be seen in the above picture, while Humphrey and Esther can be seen looking quizzical as they investigate in another image below.
More like this
A full synopsis for episode 3 reads: "A fishing trawler heads out to sea with three brothers and their ailing stepmother aboard. When it returns to Shipton Abbott harbour several hours later, only the three fishermen remain.
"A note found on deck suggests the woman took her own life. As her estranged daughter comes to town to help make funeral arrangements, the simple case grows more complex.
"Elsewhere, the day of the house visit arrives, though it's no plain sailing for Humphrey and Martha."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 5th April 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.