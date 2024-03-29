One still shows Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) sitting on a boat and having what looks to be a deep discussion, while Martha can also be seen having a conversation with her mum Anne on the same boat in another image. But what could they be talking about?

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd in Beyond Paradise BBC

We do know that the new episode will involve the mysterious death of an elderly woman on a fishing trawler and one of the other snaps gives us our first look at two of her three fisherman step-sons played by guest stars Louis Martin and Harry Long.

Danny Webb as Jaimie, Louis Martin as Sam and Harry Long as Billy in Beyond Paradise. BBC

Meanwhile another new character played by Danny Webb can also be seen in the above picture, while Humphrey and Esther can be seen looking quizzical as they investigate in another image below.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise BBC

A full synopsis for episode 3 reads: "A fishing trawler heads out to sea with three brothers and their ailing stepmother aboard. When it returns to Shipton Abbott harbour several hours later, only the three fishermen remain.

"A note found on deck suggests the woman took her own life. As her estranged daughter comes to town to help make funeral arrangements, the simple case grows more complex.

"Elsewhere, the day of the house visit arrives, though it's no plain sailing for Humphrey and Martha."

Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 5th April 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

