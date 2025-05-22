It can be hard to know where to start with a new platform, but thankfully we've done the hard work for you so you don't have to.

Below is a curated list of 15 standout series available to stream on Apple TV+ now, courtesy of Radio Times.

1. Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgard as SecUnit in Murderbot. Apple TV+

A sci-fi action comedy adapted from Martha Wells’s beloved novella All Systems Red, Murderbot follows a rogue security cyborg (SecUnit), played by Alexander Skarsgård, who hides its sentience while protecting a group of human scientists.

The show balances thrilling action sequences with dry humour and emotional depth, making it a standout for fans of character-driven science fiction, with Skarsgård’s performance widely praised as his best to date.

2. Severance

Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2 Apple TV+

This psychological thriller explores the disturbing concept of work-life balance taken to the extreme. Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal memories.

Adam Scott stars as Mark, whose dual existence begins to unravel in haunting ways. Season 2 continues the eerie atmosphere and deepens the mystery, with standout direction from Ben Stiller and a five-star critical reception.

3. Silo

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Apple TV+

Set in a dystopian future where humanity lives in a giant underground silo, this gripping sci-fi series follows engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) as she uncovers disturbing truths about her society.

Season 2 builds on the tension, introducing new characters and expanding the world and watch out for a brilliant supporting performance from Steve Zahn as the enigmatic and troubled Solo.

4. Prime Target

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks in Prime Target. Apple TV+

This Apple TV+ thriller centres on Leo Woodall's Edward Brooks, a mathematician who discovers a pattern in prime numbers that could unlock global digital systems.

Expect a high-stakes drama that will keep you intrigued - and test your knowledge of prime numbers. All together now – 2, 3, 5, 7, 11...

5. Dark Matter

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter Apple TV+

Based on Blake Crouch’s novel, this sci-fi thriller follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist abducted into an alternate version of his life. The series explores identity, love, and the multiverse with emotional intensity and complex plotting.

Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly deliver standout performances in a show that is both thrilling and deeply romantic. Well worth a watch.

6. Masters of the Air

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

An epic WWII drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group, known for their high casualty rates.

Starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner, the series features breathtaking aerial combat scenes and emotional depth. It's a worthy successor to Band of Brothers, with a five-star rating for its storytelling and production values.

7. Manhunt

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton and Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln in Manhunt Apple TV+

This historical drama chronicles the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth. Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, the Secretary of War, in a slow-burning but emotionally resonant series.

It's garnered praise for its meticulous attention to historical detail, strong performances, and an ability to humanise complex figures from history.

8. Shrinking

Harrison Ford in Shrinking Apple TV+

A therapy-based comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts breaking rules with his clients. Season 2 expands the ensemble and focuses on forgiveness, with standout performances from Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, and Michael Urie.

Very funny and surprisingly heartfelt, this is everyone operating at the peak of their powers.

9. Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

This dark comedy follows five sisters as they plot to rid themselves of their toxic brother-in-law. With sharp writing and a strong ensemble cast, it manages to blend mystery and humour effortlessly.

It won Best Drama at the 2023 British Academy Television Awards, with Anne-Marie Duff picking up Best Supporting Actress for her excellent turn as Grace.

10. Time Bandits

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits Apple TV+

A family-friendly adventure series co-created by Taika Waititi, Time Bandits follows a group of time-travelling thieves and an 11-year-old history enthusiast, Kevin.

Each episode explores different historical periods in a whimsical tone and Lisa Kudrow leads the cast with charm – all in all, it's a worthy successor to the classic 1981 film.

11. Sunny

Rashida Jones stars in Sunny. Apple TV+

This sci-fi mystery stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, a woman who teams up with a domestic robot to investigate her family’s disappearance. Set in a near-future Japan, Sunny blends dark comedy, emotional storytelling, and social commentary on AI.

In a competitive field, it's been hailed by fans as a standout in Apple’s sci-fi offerings.

12. Before

Judith Light and Billy Crystal in Before. Apple TV+

Billy Crystal stars in this haunting thriller as Eli, a psychiatrist dealing with grief and a mysterious child who may have a supernatural connection to his past.

The show is perhaps most noteworthy for Crystal’s career-redefining performance, making it a compelling watch both for fans of psychological drama and for anyone who's admired the actor's comedy work over the decades.

13. Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bill Camp in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this legal thriller as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor accused of murdering his colleague and former lover. Based on the novel by Scott Turow, the series explores themes of guilt, power, and truth.

Gyllenhaal’s performance is, as ever, stellar, with the drama of the courtroom alongside the character study making it a gripping watch.

14. Slow Horses

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

A spy thriller with a comedic edge, Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents led by the slovenly but brilliant Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Season 4 continues the show's streak of excellence, with tightly plotted intrigue, strong character development, and a perfect balance of humour and suspense.

With excellent performances from the likes of Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar and Kristin Scott Thomas, it's Oldman who steals the show in what might arguably be his greatest character to date.

15. Criminal Record

Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

This police thriller stars Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi as detectives on opposite sides of a reopened murder case, exploring generational divides in policing and the legacy of institutional corruption.

Critics praised the lead performances and the show’s nuanced handling of social issues, calling it a gripping and timely drama.

