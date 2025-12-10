*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Down Cemetery Road's season 1 finale.*

With Down Cemetery Road only notching up the stakes with the more episodes that were released over the past weeks, it's safe to say that the finale packed quite the punch. Not only did it deliver surprises, deaths and plot twists, it did actually wrap things up rather neatly for such a gripping drama.

Since its premiere, many have been quick to compare the Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson-led series to Slow Horses, the other Apple TV show based on the original novels by Mick Herron.

It hasn't yet gotten the early series renewal like Slow Horses, but the future remains bright for Down Cemetery Road, with the series premiering to plenty of praise, namely for Thompson and Wilson's leading performances.

Centred on the pair's investigation into a growing government conspiracy, Thompson revealed that there had actually been a lot of changes from the novel. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actress said: “It’s changed a lot from the book; Sarah and Zoë are very different to how they are in the books, but that’s normal. That’s what happens in adaptations."

She went on: “Mick was wonderful. He and Morwenna Banks get on very well. He did as any author should and had faith in the process and his writers.”

“He’s incredibly generous and not remotely wanting to control anything. He’s just delighted that we’re all there doing it.”

But will there be a second outing for Down Cemetery Road? Read on to find out what we know so far about the Apple TV series and its future.

Will there be a Down Cemetery Road season 2?

Emma Thompson in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

As of now, Apple TV have not renewed Down Cemetery Road for season 2.

But seeing as the platform has just released its finale on the platform, we can imagine that we may have to wait a little while to know what the future spells for the series. Apple TV are no strangers to an early renewal, with fellow Mick Herron series Slow Horses having just confirmed an early season 7 renewal even before the fifth had aired.

While it looks as though Down Cemetery Road isn't getting the same early renewal, watch this space for any further updates as and when we have them!

When could a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2 be released?

The series was initially announced back in April 2024, with the series then premiering in October 2025. So, if season 2 was greenlit soon and depending on schedules, we could imagine that a potential second season could land on our screens in late 2027.

Who could return? for a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2?

Darren Boyd as C in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Seeing as Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson headed up the first season of Down Cemetery Road, many fans may be expecting the duo to helm the next instalment. While we'd certainly wish for the same, it's worth noting that the book series on which the show is based is centred on Thompson's Zoë Boehm.

However, Wilson's Sarah does feature in the fourth novel of the series (with more on that below) so it depends which way the series chooses to go.

We do know for certain that Amos (Fehinti Balogun) and Downey (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) won't be returning for any further potential seasons as both of their characters were killed in the finale.

While a lot of things get pretty well wrapped up in the finale, we do see C (Darren Boyd) seemingly go into business with a faceless mystery person, which could lead nicely into a potential season 2. As for Hamza (Adeel Akthar), he's seen alive and well by the final moments of the series, although we don't know what the future holds for him and his failed missions.

For those reasons, the cast we'd expect to maybe see in a potential season 2 are as follows:

Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

Adeel Akhtar as Hamza

Darren Boyd as C

What could happen in a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2?

Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV

Now, there are set to be some book and season 1 spoilers ahead as we dig into what a potential season 2 of Down Cemetery Road could involve.

Seeing as the Apple TV show is based on the books by Slow Horses author Mick Herron, we can expect that any instalment of the show will stick pretty closely to its source material. As for whether the show will go in book order, that remains to be seen (alongside if it's renewed or cancelled) but the second book in the series, The Last Voice You Hear, centres on Zoë Boehm once more.

The synopsis reads: "Oxford private investigator Zoë Boehm struggles with the aftereffects of her violent past as she hunts for a killer—or has she become the hunted?



"Zoë Boehm has harbored a distinct aversion to death ever since she shot the man intent on killing her. So when Caroline Daniels takes a deadly fall in front of a train and her lover fails to turn up at the funeral, Zoë wants nothing to do with the case.

But Caroline’s boss is persistent, and as Zoë attempts to unlock the secrets of a woman she’s never met while in search of a man who could be anywhere, she starts to wonder if he’s found her first. And if he has, will that make her the next victim, or prove to be her salvation from a paralyzing fear?"

However, if the series was to bring back both Thompson and Wilson for another series helmed together, the only other thriller novel that also includes Wilson's Sarah is Herron's fourth in the series, Smoke and Whispers. However, it's worth noting that the duo won't be appearing together as in the book, Zoë is actually found dead, with Sarah investigating several leads that throw up the possibility of one of Zoë's old cases coming back to haunt her.

We do know that by the end of season 1, things are tied up pretty neatly regarding Zoë and Sarah, with the pair going their separate ways after all they've been through together.

Is there a trailer for a potential Down Cemetery Road season 2?

No! Seeing as Down Cemetery Road season 2 hasn't even been confirmed yet, there's obviously no trailer.

