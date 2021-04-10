Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in limited Netflix series ’39 Steps’

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict Cumberbatch will star in Netflix’s The 39 Steps, a contemporary remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1935 thriller based on the 1915 adventure novel by John Buchan.

Advertisement

The actor is reuniting with Patrick Melrose director Edward Berger for the series, which will be written by The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith. Cumberbatch won a BAFTA for his role in the acclaimed Sky Atlantic drama based on the series of novels by award-wining author Edward St. Aubyn, while Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for The Revenant.

Berger also recently directed episodes of Bryan Cranston’s Showtime and Sky Atlantic drama Your Honor, and Smith scripted Netflix’s George Clooney-directed film The Midnight Sky.

The 39 Steps series has been described as an action-packed conspiracy thriller, and will be set in the modern day.

It follows a seemingly ordinary man, Richard Hannay (Cumberbatch) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a vast, global conspiracy to reset the world order: 39 Steps that will change the world as we know it, with Hannay as the only obstacle in the way.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

This will no doubt reignite a new round of Bond rumours for Cumberbatch, as the drama encompasses an international spy ring with the actor’s character right at the centre of it.

Cumberbatch will executive produce the series. The star recently starred in The Mauritanian alongside Jodie Foster and The Serpent’s Tahar Rahim, and will be seen next in the Cold War thriller The Courier. He will also be reprising his Doctor Strange character in two upcoming Marvel movies – Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch recently gave fresh hope to Sherlock fans after suggesting the beloved BBC drama could return in the format of a feature film.

“I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously,” he recently told Collider. “But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin’s and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows?”

Advertisement

Creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had already revealed possible Sherlock future cases during a Q&A to mark the series’ tenth anniversary, so there’s plenty of material for a film to draw on.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide