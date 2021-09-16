All Creatures Great and Small series 2 review: Comforting cup of Yorkshire tea we all need

4.0 out of 5 star rating

With summer now officially over and the cold starting to creep back in, there couldn’t be a better time for the return of All Creatures Great and Small – a warming cup of Yorkshire tea in TV form.

Based on the James Herriot books, Ben Vanstone’s new adaptation had big wellies to fill when it galloped onto our screens last year, with many viewers being familiar with the BBC’s 1978 series starring Peter Davison. However, All Creatures Great and Small proved to be a big hit for Channel 5, becoming its highest rated show since 2016 after over three million viewers tuned in to be charmed by the dashing Yorkshire Dales.

Hardcore fans of Skeldale House will be therefore pleased to hear that series two is just as delightfully heart-warming as its predecessor, containing all the ingredients needed for your classic, inoffensive family-friendly drama: a bit of relatively low-stakes suspense, a will-they-won’t-they romance, a couple of chuckle-worthy moments and as many cute animals as possible (that last one isn’t a strict requirement, but it certainly helps – and All Creatures has them in spades).

The new series picks up a few months after the events of the Christmas special. James (Nicholas Ralph) has visited his parents for Easter, who are hoping he’ll take a job at his old mentor’s pet-focussed practice in Glasgow, and returns to the Dales to be greeted by the typically aloof Siegfried (Samuel West). Of course, it’s not long until James is visiting Helen Alderson again (Rachel Shenton), who’s been laying low since ditching Hugh Hulton at the altar and denying her feelings for James.

As for the Farnon brothers, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is still none-the-wiser when it comes to his veterinary exam results, which Siegfried has decided to keep from him to avoid coming across as the nagging older brother. Under the false impression that he now has a legitimate license to practice veterinary medicine, Tristan is taking on more work at Skeldale House as Siegfried anxious watches on, while James is once again frustrated by his boss’s by-the-book approach to treating farm animals.

Despite all the bickering, watching the residents of Skeldale House reunite over a hearty roast dinner, made by the ever-patient Mrs Hall, is a welcome sight thanks to the instant chemistry and family-like dynamic between all of the All Creatures Great and Small cast. Samuel West is back on top form as the eccentric and emotionally complicated Siegfried, while Callum Woodhouse’s performance as his cheeky, charming slacker brother gives the drama some of its funniest moments. Without giving too much away, Tristan’s budgie ordeal is a slapstick-heavy subplot that acts as the perfect comic relief to later scenes where viewers witness the awkward meeting of James and Helen.

Many All Creatures fans will be eagerly anticipating the debut of Miranda’s Patricia Hodge as wealthy dog-lover Mrs Pumphrey following the death of Dame Diana Rigg last year and, while Hodge doesn’t appear until episode three, her grand entrance is well worth the wait.

Hodge effortlessly slips into the iconic role, so much so that you’d think that the big ball of hair that is Tricki Woo (played by dog actor Derek) had known her all his life. Swanning around Skeldale House with Tricki flopped in her arms, Hodge’s Mrs Pumphrey somewhat steals the show with lines like, “I only eat at Fortnum myself,” whilst constantly asking after Tricki’s ‘Uncle Herriot’.

Of course, All Creatures Great and Small isn’t exactly fast-paced viewing – but that’s what makes it so enjoyable. Its slow, relaxing tone and relatively straightforward storylines transport its viewers to the stunning vistas of 1940’s Yorkshire, showcasing beautifully preserved towns like Grassington and Skipton.

A truly comforting treat, All Creatures Great and Small series two proves to be a much-needed tonic in these hectic, ever-accelerating times.

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 on Thursday 16th September at 9pm. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.