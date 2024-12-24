Meanwhile, if you didn't get a chance to see Doctor Who at the Proms live this year, now's your chance to catch it as it finally airs on BBC Two, while the final episode in this season of Strike is also airing today for those who haven't already binged their way through the box-set on iPlayer.

Finally, Mark Gatiss is back to scare us all senseless on Christmas night, with a new chilling Ghost Story for Christmas based on E Nesbit's Man-Size in Marble.

If you're wondering what time all of those are on, or are looking for more detail, read on for our picks for what to watch on Christmas Eve 2024.

TV schedule and listings for 24th December

Doctor Who at the Proms – 4:10pm, BBC Two

Chuldurs at the Doctor Who Proms 2024. BBC/Andy Paradise

This recording of the Doctor Who concert which took place as part of the Proms earlier this year is finally set to air, with fans getting to witness all the music, monsters and mayhem from their homes. Presented by Donna Noble star Catherine Tate, the concert features a never-before-seen short film by the series’ showrunner Russell T Davies, while it of course also showcases Murray Gold’s epic music from the show's soundtrack, including fan favourites such as I am the Doctor, Abigail's Song and Vale Decem.

The Great Festive Bake Off 2024 – 8pm, Channel 4

Dean Gaffney, Sheree Murphy, Shobna Gulati, Natalie Cassidy and Chris Bisson on The Great Christmas Bake Off 2024. Channel 4

This year's festive special of Bake Off will as usual be hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, and judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. It will be a soap special, featuring stars from EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Coronation Street, all taking to the tent to rustle-up some Yuletide treats. The contestants taking part are Dean Gaffney, Sheree Murphy, Shobna Gulati, Natalie Cassidy and Chris Bisson.

The Repair Shop at Christmas 2024 – 8:15pm, BBC One

Roman Kemp, Kat Clayton, Julie Tatchell, Amanda Middleditch, Will Kirk in The Repair Shop Christmas special 2024 Ricochet/Cody Burridge

This special of The Repair Shop sees the team of experts spreading joy and creating Christmas magic with their festive fixes. One of the tasks sees the team trying to revive two giant fibre-glass puffins that were gifted to a children’s bookshop, while another sees them aim to revive a miniature Christmas village so that it can light up a family home, where over 30 foster children have been looked after. The special also features a festive collaboration with The One Show, with Roman Kemp popping in.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart finale – 9:15pm, BBC One

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

The current season of Strike, The Ink Black Heart, may all be available to stream on iPlayer now, but for those watching weekly the final episode is about to air, with the agency finding itself the target of a devastating attack. The episode finally sees Tom Burke's Cormoran Strike figure out who killed Edie, while Holliday Grainger's Robin Ellacott puts herself in danger in order to save lives.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special – 9:15pm, Channel 5

Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sue Vincent as Gloria and Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special Channel 5

This year's Christmas special from the cosy crime series sees one half of a puppeteering father-son duo found dead with a blood-soaked puppet still on his hand at a Christmas market. Sally Linday's Jean investigates the scene and finds there is something sinister about the puppet. As Jean observes the victim's family, her suspicions deepen, and she begins to wonder whether it was more than an accident. Steve Edge, Sue Vincent and Tony Robinson all also return to star.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone – 10:15pm, BBC Two

Éanna Hardwicke, Phoebe Horn and Mawaan Rizwan in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone. BBC Studios

This year's Ghost Story for Christmas from Mark Gatiss is based on E Nesbit's Man-Size in Marble and called Woman of Stone. It stars Éanna Hardwicke and Phoebe Horn as newlywed Victorians, whose life in a quiet village is overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper, and the legend of the village church’s tomb effigies, who are said to rise from their slabs on Christmas Eve. The half-hour short film also stars Celia Imrie, Monica Dolan and Mawaan Rizwan.

